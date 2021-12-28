It’s time to think about the past year before we start making plans for the next.

Article content

We may feel we have lost a lot over the past couple years but if we really think about it we have also gained. Parents got to spend time with their kids, which might not have seemed a good thing at the time but there is nothing a child wants or needs more from parents than time. I hope you made that time joyful.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Happy New Year Back to video

Hopefully, we learned stuff is not as important as family and friends and how very little we actually need to make our lives full and happy. Instead of a short text or email, maybe we actually relearned how to have conversations with those we care about.

It’s a good time for reflection on how to make better decisions, to live up to our fullest potential, how to take care of ourselves and how to best take care of those around us. We see a lot of signs out there saying “No more lockdowns.” I agree. No one wants any more of that. We all know some very good ways we can make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Maybe we can take steps in the New Year to be more respectful, kind and considerate. There are lots of small, seemingly insignificant, ways to do that. One would be to take the grocery cart back into the store or to the cart garage instead of leaving it in the parking lot or outside the building. We can even take an extra minute to actually put it in the line and not just give it a shove. That would be a very considerate act.

It is a sign of respect to put your cell phone away when you are with people. Don’t put it beside your plate when sharing a meal. Give attention to the people you are with rather than relegating them subordinate to your phone.