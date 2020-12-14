Article content

With the pandemic came all sorts of adversities.

People got sick and some died. Friends lost their jobs and neighbours faced financial deterioration. Some lost their homes and kids couldn’t go to school. Some business, who we all have counted on, had to close and we couldn’t go bowling, to hockey, baseball and soccer games.

DeJONGHE: COVID-19 – Bah humbug!

We have all suffered in our own way – fear, loneliness, illness, hunger, depression, etc. We must spread hope and joy throughout our communities by helping where we can.

Even with all the restrictions this year we have time, the greatest gift we can give each other. There are lots of fun and interesting things families can do together during the season. Make donating a family activity so your kids learn that giving, not getting, is the most important part of Christmas. Let them make selections for toys and food stuffs so they know they are helping someone just like them.

Annandale House in Tillsonburg has a new display, An Ornamental Christmas, featuring the history of Christmas ornaments, which is entertaining and fascinating. They also have various rooms in this beautiful historic home decorated in seasonal finery. You and your family will be awed by the lovely decorations as you wander through each specifically designed room. Just call for an appointment at 519-842-2294.