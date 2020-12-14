DeJONGHE: COVID-19 – Bah humbug!

Linda DeJonghe
Dec 14, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
With the pandemic came all sorts of adversities.

People got sick and some died. Friends lost their jobs and neighbours faced financial deterioration. Some lost their homes and kids couldn’t go to school. Some business, who we all have counted on, had to close and we couldn’t go bowling, to hockey, baseball and soccer games.

We have all suffered in our own way – fear, loneliness, illness, hunger, depression, etc. We must spread hope and joy throughout our communities by helping where we can.

Even with all the restrictions this year we have time, the greatest gift we can give each other. There are lots of fun and interesting things families can do together during the season. Make donating a family activity so your kids learn that giving, not getting, is the most important part of Christmas. Let them make selections for toys and food stuffs so they know they are helping someone just like them.

Annandale House in Tillsonburg has a new display, An Ornamental Christmas, featuring the history of Christmas ornaments, which is entertaining and fascinating. They also have various rooms in this beautiful historic home decorated in seasonal finery. You and your family will be awed by the lovely decorations as you wander through each specifically designed room. Just call for an appointment at 519-842-2294.

Put away the devices and go for a drive around your own community and neighbouring towns to see the wondrous displays of lights and decorations people have put up. Everyone has gone above and beyond in order to share some joy this year. Pile the kids in the car, pack thermoses of hot chocolate and cookies and head to Simcoe where the renowned Panorama is up and thrilling all who witness the beauty. This year it is a drive through, which might make it easier on toes and fingers, but still gives full scale amazement to all.

Bundle up the kids and go caroling in the neighbourhood. Wander the streets singing with joy to bring some cheer to those around you. You don’t even have to be good.  Everyone knows most Christmas carols so just give it your all and those listening will join in and be delighted.

Light a fire outside and have a marshmallow roast. If there is snow, build forts and have a good old-fashioned snowball fight, go tobogganing, build snowmen, make snow angels…

