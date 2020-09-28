Do I need to remind any of you that saying something over and over doesn’t make it true? Nor does saying it louder or having others repeat it.

In the States they like to call it false or untrue statements or misinformation, but it’s plain old lying and it seems to have become a tolerated way of communication.

We all have told some little white lies or even big whoppers over our lifetime. We do it as self-protection. Some folks lie to themselves. They rationalize their behaviour to give themselves permission and an excuse for duplicity. It’s still lying and the maybe the worst kind. It works in the immediate but there is no benefit in the long run. Eventually, you have to face the guilt which can be far more debilitating. You can run, but there you are.

Sometimes we fudge the truth to not hurt someone else or save them embarrassment. That might make sense at the time but the truth will inevitably come out, then you are in trouble for your dishonesty and for your lack of faith in that person.

I know we all do it and have to live with the lies we tell. Of course, if we didn’t do anything wrong, we wouldn’t have a reason to fib, right? What a wonderful world that would be.

Receiving a forced apology, an obligatory expression of regret, an I-got-caught admission of guilt is not for the pain they caused you, but for the discomfort it has caused them. If you, over and over, accept pleas for forgiveness, you are allowing yourself to be mistreated. Worse yet, is the acceptance of being repeatedly lied to and not even expecting an apology.

Well, I don’t think that is quite where I was headed when I started writing this column but there it is. Must be watching way too much of the goings on Stateside. I hope the Canadian and Mexican governments are watching closely to be prepared when Trump establishes himself as an absolute ruler, an autocrat and decides to invade and conquer.

A few new words from CNN:

Sedition: conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch; incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.

Cadre: a group of trained personnel able to assume control and to train others.

Parapraxis: a faulty act of purposeful behaviour; saying something you didn’t mean to say that shows your unconscious mind; a Freudian slip.

