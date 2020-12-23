When the sun stands still in the great conjunction

Article content continued

For the last 200 years, the Great Conjunction has occurred almost always in earth signs, but now, on Dec. 21, 2020, both Jupiter and Saturn will align in the air sign of Aquarius.

2020 has been an explosive year in astrology, and it’s wrapping up with one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of the decade: The Great Conjunction in Aquarius, which some astrologers consider to mark the dawning of the “Age of Aquarius.” The Age of Aquarius brings a soul-shaking influx of energy that centres around your identity, Aquarius, and it will help you to define who you are and how you want to move through the world.

It is thought that although the overall goal of the Aquarian Age is to build community and restore hope and trust in the family of man, as an air sign it carries a strong mental energy that can lead to indifference, isolation, or hiding behind others to avoid the individual inner work needed to grow emotionally and spiritually.

On the darkest night of the year, when the sun stands still at winter solstice, the days slowly begin to contain more daylight. The great conjunction offers the mindfulness of self-expiry and how we wish to be. It is an opportunity to connect with the light within and our deepest desires and purpose. By taking some quiet, mindful time to ourselves we can align and become clearer of our inmost intentions for our body, mind, heart and life. We can celebrate the return and expansion of light within ourselves and around us. We can connect with ancestors of our world, celebrating diverse cultural heritage and learn about ancient and contemporary folkways. As we attune to cosmic, astronomical and natural cycles we can celebrate our membership in the community of all life, on our planet Earth.

While religious observance of the winter solstice is not as common as it once was, we can use this opportunity to go within, get mindfully clear and shed light on our own life. As well, many of us will surely give thanks for the slow but steady return of the sun’s warmth and light.