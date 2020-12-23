When the sun stands still in the great conjunction

Article content
Late dawn. Early sunset. Short day. Long night. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the December solstice marks the longest night and shortest day of the year.
Winter Solstice, December 21st each year, celebrates the rebirth of the sun and the beginning of winter. It is one of the oldest winter celebrations known. Sources suggest winter solstice celebrations are rooted in ancient times for thousands and thousands of years. Throughout history, humans have observed this seasonal milestone and created spiritual and cultural traditions to celebrate the rebirth of sunlight after the darkest period of the year.
The word “solstice” is derived from two Latin words: “sol” (the sun) and “sistere” (to stand still), the Winter Solstice therefore means, “Sun stands still”. The celebration often referred to as Yule, marks the longest night and shortest day of the year, when the sun ceases its decline in the sky, and for three days thereafter seems to stand still and lie dormant on the horizon. After this, it once again begins its ascent into the northern skies and the days grow longer. Winter solstice marks the return of the brighter, lighter days.