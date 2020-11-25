When it comes to COVID-19 spike, the fault is in ourselves

COVID-19 is with us and will be with us for the foreseeable future. It has brought about dramatic and drastic change. We only need look at the Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade in Owen Sound to see that. What was going to be a celebrator 75th year for the parade, became a “drive by” parade to offer children their first glimpse of Santa Claus and people to exercise generosity for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Both aims exceeded expectations. The line up to drive by the parade took several hours. The Salvation Army was overwhelmed by generosity. People mattered.

That is not always the case.

A recent commentary in The Economist suggests that one of the primary reasons the Western world has failed to contain COVID-19 is that in contrast to the East, we have failed to control our own actions which have encouraged the transmission of the virus.

That’s a damning statement. Sadly, there is truth to it. While deaths from COVID-19 are accelerating in North America and Europe, in India, New Zealand, Vietnam, China and Taiwan, to name a few countries, COVID-19 cases are declining.

Why?

Here in the West we have an individualistic understanding of society and community. We are more concerned about beer and burgers than stopping the threat of a deadly disease. We want life to “go back to normal.” And that is what is happening. People are doing what they normally do. One study by a Canadian bank, using Google traffic data, suggests we are driving as much now as we did before the pandemic. We are not minimizing our trips to the store or anywhere else. We excuse our actions by saying “I deserve this”, but do we? Really?

The people who are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 are the most vulnerable in society; the poor, the elderly, the disabled, the disadvantaged at every level. Think of those who live in long term care. More than 80 per cent of the deaths from COVID-19 in Canada occurred in long term care homes. Study after study shows that outdated standards in long term care homes, lower staff to resident ratios and low wages all have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in that sector. But this is not a systemic failure. That would be too easy to fix. Just throw money at some solutions, build new beds. Pay staff more and the problem will go away. Until the next time.

As Cassius said to Brutus in Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar, “The fault dear Brutus, is not in the stars but in ourselves…”

It has been said that the test of a civilized society is how it treats its vulnerable. In this crisis, we have failed miserably. In contrast with countries in the Pacific, who went into hard lockdowns of many weeks with strictly enforced limits and curfews, North America and Europe have had a toxic indifference to the COVID-19 virus.

You know by my tag line at the end of this column that I am a pastor. I am a Christian. And there are two passages in Christian scripture which speak to this.

Jesus said, “You shall love God with all your heart, soul and mind and love your neighbour as yourself.” Jesus also said, “If you do this to the least of these, you do it to me”

Those words speak profoundly to where we are today. We have lost, or are on the edge of losing the ability to act collectively to care for each other. We are not prepared for the hard truth that defeating COVID-19 may require measures which may be painful to us.

As The Economist said, “What made the West special, once upon a time, was not its brutality, but its idea of civilization, as the elevation and nourishment of every life, with dignity, purpose, belonging, truth, justice, and, more crucially, the idea that freedom was a society that was able to act in a civilised way.”

Care for others matters. Human dignity matters. Let’s not forget it or lose it.

David Shearman is a retired United Church minister in Owen Sound.