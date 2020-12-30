What if our energy was currency?

Article content continued

So how do we become more tolerant and accepting to others while choosing carefully what we spend on our energy engaged in?

What if we think of our energy as currency? What if we spent less time focusing on the things we are against and more energy and time spent on what we wish to create in our lives? If where our awareness and focus create an energy, then don’t we want to bring more attention to sharing energy of what we love and want, rather than what drives us bonkers or upsets us?

Don’t get me wrong, I am not suggesting we be ignorant to information and reality, but how much of that consumes you? How much of external information are investing yore energetic currency into?

Here are a few tips that I have used and continue to practice:

Where my thoughts and feelings go, energy expands. If energy is currency, start getting pickier about where you are spending your energy the majority of the time.

Agree to disagree. As a recovering control freak, this isn’t always easy. I want to explain myself more and give all the information I can. But when I recognize that the information is falling on deaf ears, I agree to disagree. Sometimes this is done quietly with a smile, sometimes without.

Seek to understand different views. I have heard extreme arguments on both sides of the vaccine debate, claiming that if the other person didn’t see their point of view, they would be murdering their families! When you notice that you have tapped into cognitive dissonance or motivated reasoning, stop… take a few deep breaths and try to keep an open mind. Educate yourself to both sides of any debate and even if you hold the same position, seek to understand the perspective in which others are standing.