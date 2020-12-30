What if our energy was currency?

Article content
We are a cultural mosaic with a wide variety of immigrants from a multitude of ethnic groups, languages, countries and cultures that coexist within our young country. Canada is just over 150 years old. A new country on old land, inhabited by indigenous people before we all migrated here. As someone that has travelled a fair amount, our multi-culturalism has always been something I have been proud of and along my world wandering, have witnessed the embrace of Canadians for who we are.
(This might be a good time for a side note to say, gosh I can’t wait to travel again!)
We have vast privilege and liberty to choose, to vote, to decide and to have opinions on what it is we believe and resonate with. So why is it so important for so many to scream from the rooftops their belief? More so, why do countless folks feel they have to shout so loud they feel it compellingly necessary to talk the opposition into agreement with them?