We’re hearing a lot about algorithms

Have been hearing a lot about algorithms lately.
It’s a familiar word and I, like many of you, thought I knew what it meant. With all this flack about the danger being caused to young people, especially young girls, by Facebook usage, it’s a term being thrown around a lot.
I don’t do Facebook so don’t actually have any direct information about its workings, but I know how searching for anything anywhere online can create a whole lot of unwelcome advertising and websites which pertain, sort of, to what you looked up. I would imagine, considering what social media is, the accessibility and the quantity of users and the fact no one seems to be able to shut it off, the onslaught of garbage being thrown at you would be unimaginable, most of it not necessarily suitable or beneficial. You can put anything on social media anonymously, true or not, nice or nasty, helpful and hurtful, encouraging or damaging and there is no accountability. In today’s society it is used more with bad intent often with devastating results.
So I looked up algorithm, just to make sure I had it right. According to Merriam Webster it’s “a procedure for solving a mathematical problem in a finite number of steps that frequently involved repetition of an operation.”
To a math and computer science whiz, an algorithm is a limited arrangement of well-defined, computer-implementable commands, usually to solve a bunch of specific problems or to achieve a calculation.
Pedro Domingos, author, offers a much more understandable definition: “An algorithm is a sequence of instructions telling a computer what to do.” He goes on to explain, “algorithms are reducible to three logical operations: and, or, and not.”
Well, I knew it had something to do with computers and math but having checked it out I am not sure I really understand. So, what does all this have to do with Facebook? Having listened to all the debates and the hearings it sounds to me like a whole lot of excuses for why, even though they know the dangers, they allow all the destruction to happen. To me if you are smart enough to create Facebook, or any such program and the necessary algorithms, you are smart enough to apply systems to make sure it’s used for the right reasons eliminating anything which causes damage. There must be an algorithm for that.
I get the rationale behind Mr. Bezos taking Captain James T. Kirk into space. This is great marketing?
Mr. Bezos, Mr. Branson and possibly Mr. Musk have enormous egos, massive ambition, gazillions of dollars and can do just about anything they want. I don’t understand the benefit to humanity so could it be men, with too much, who have exhausted all the pleasures of our world, who now need to seek their thrills in another realm. Is it the continued search for bigger, better, badder and more toys? Compensation?
