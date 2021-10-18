This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

It’s a familiar word and I, like many of you, thought I knew what it meant. With all this flack about the danger being caused to young people, especially young girls, by Facebook usage, it’s a term being thrown around a lot.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. We’re hearing a lot about algorithms Back to video

I don’t do Facebook so don’t actually have any direct information about its workings, but I know how searching for anything anywhere online can create a whole lot of unwelcome advertising and websites which pertain, sort of, to what you looked up. I would imagine, considering what social media is, the accessibility and the quantity of users and the fact no one seems to be able to shut it off, the onslaught of garbage being thrown at you would be unimaginable, most of it not necessarily suitable or beneficial. You can put anything on social media anonymously, true or not, nice or nasty, helpful and hurtful, encouraging or damaging and there is no accountability. In today’s society it is used more with bad intent often with devastating results.

So I looked up algorithm, just to make sure I had it right. According to Merriam Webster it’s “a procedure for solving a mathematical problem in a finite number of steps that frequently involved repetition of an operation.”

To a math and computer science whiz, an algorithm is a limited arrangement of well-defined, computer-implementable commands, usually to solve a bunch of specific problems or to achieve a calculation.

Pedro Domingos, author, offers a much more understandable definition: “An algorithm is a sequence of instructions telling a computer what to do.” He goes on to explain, “algorithms are reducible to three logical operations: and, or, and not.”