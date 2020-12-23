Vegetables, herbs to keep us healthy

Article content

Staying healthy is more important now than ever.

Gardeners can benefit from their plant knowledge and integrate it into their daily living. Herbs and vegetables have various properties that will help our immunity to viruses and keep our general health in check.

Garlic is an immunity booster which contains vitamin C, calcium and selenium. It controls blood pressure, can prevent cartilage damage and even an anti-fungal – good for athletes’ foot when used in a garlic footbath. It is an infection fighter when used topically but its unusual benefit is its ability to increase white blood cells and can reduce the risk of cancer.

Horseradish, cayenne and ginger generally stimulate blood flow, kill microbes and help digestive infections. Mushrooms strengthen the immune system, especially the specialty varieties like shitake.

All leafy greens are a good source of vitamin A, C and E with many of the minerals we all need. They are packed with fibre, a necessary balance in our diet. Broccoli is a popular vegetable as it is great raw in salads and to dip as a snack. It has an added advantage of a source of vitamin K.