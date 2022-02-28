Most of what we learn is of no practical benefit to us in everyday life.

I have never used algebra or the Pythagorean Theorem. Other than plinth, I have had few occasions to use most of the new words I have shared with you.

When I was growing up we always went sleigh riding until we got a toboggan then we went tobogganing. I always thought sleigh and sled were interchangeable and it was just one of those British/US deviations. You know, like colour/color or metre/meter. I decided to check it out and there really is a difference?

Apparently, a sled travels across a surface on its own. A sleigh is pulled by an outside force. So, I guess when we propelled ourselves down a hill on any conveyance – runners, a piece of cardboard, our butts or a toboggan we were sledding. When Dad tied the toboggan onto the back of the tractor and pulled us around the fields we were sleigh riding. When he would make sweeping turns dumping us, squealing, in a heap in a snowbank, we were having fun.

On a luge you hurl yourself down an icy track at about 130 km/h feet first, on your back. On a skeleton you hurl yourself down an icy track at about 130 km/h head first, on your stomach. Two variations of sledding and of crazy. Choosing to fly at high speed down a hill or through the air attached to a plank or two tobacco slats, none of these I will ever willingly experience.

There are many things we all hope to never experience such as fire, flood, illnesses, accidents, assault, etc. but what we fear most is to experience war on our soil.

I remember my grandmother talking about hiding in the basements of shelled buildings during the day and walking during the night to escape from those waging war against them and their country. The fear was palatable as the tears rolled down her cheeks. Most of us have no real, direct understanding of the impact.