The unifying human principle of kindness

World Kindness Day is celebrated on Nov. 13 every year. It’s an international holiday that is observed in many countries including but not limited to Canada, Australia, Italy, the United States and India, first introduced as a day of observation by the World Kindness Movement.

The day presents us with the reminder and the opportunity to reflect upon one of the most important and unifying human principles. On a day devoted to the positive potential of both large and small acts of kindness, we try to promote and diffuse this crucial quality that brings people of every kind together.

I would love to share with you what happened with my 87-year-old Auntie, Bev Thomson, on this day last week, in London, Ont.

She drove down to her local Ministry of Transportation for renewal. Arriving at the location, she could see a long lineup outside leading into the building. Knowing this task needed to be done and being an active 87-year-old, she decided she would stand in line despite the cool weather.

After parking her car, she headed out with a cane to assist her steadiness and to wait with the dozens and dozens of other people in the long line.

A man approached her and he offered to stand in line for her. Not only was he a line-up stand-in for her, he took her over to his car which was nearby, turned on the heat and said she could sit in the warmth of his car whilst he stood in line for her and would come back to get when it was her turn and he would fetch her.

The man had a friend arrive to join him. One of them brought my auntie a bottle of water over to the gentleman’s vehicle she was perched comfortable in, as the wait was getting lengthy.

About 45 minutes expired and one of the men came and fetched her, informing her that her turn had arrived and they were ready for her to come back into the lineup.

Amazed and grateful, she followed the man with his assistance to her spot in the line up, near the building. Her heart was so full and appreciative with the kindness of these strangers. She was sharing with the folks nearby in the lineup of the sweet, compassionate and charitable act these men had offered her and that is why she was coming into the lineup as she was.

When she turned to thank the thoughtful and considerate strangers again, they were gone. Unassumingly and unpretentiously, they did not stick around for praise or accolades. It was a simple act of kindness, from the heart.

The world needs more of this.