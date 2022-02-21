The serendipity of good intentions

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In June of 2021, I wrote a three-part series on the dark history of Canada and First Nation People, the effects of generational trauma from residential schools, and the ongoing racism in our country. I interviewed a local indigenous man and friend, Kirby Hill.

My intentions were to share, to educate, and to promote a greater understanding. When I had asked Kirby what he would want us to know, he thought quietly for a moment, and then with tears in his eyes he replied, "Understand that we are people. Understand that we did nothing wrong. Understand that we didn't deserve this. Understand the truth of our history." Eight months later, Kirby recently shared, "This article has opened my eyes to the number of people willing to reach out and plead their ignorance and offer words of gratitude for opening their eyes to what had happened and express sincere interest in getting educated. Pretty important! In our town there is now a living monument to our babies who never came home, thanks to the company I work for, a beech tree, reminds us of this tragedy… long may she grow!" Another big serendipitous and beautiful ripple affect of the article series was this story I am about to share. Hill continues, "The latest and the greatest and most important gift to me to date… it seems that this article acted as a Google beacon that allowed my oldest daughter to find me… 40 some years is a long time to have to catch up!" Recently a woman from Tennessee, USA reached out to me on social media. She asked me about my past column and Kirby Hill. She then shared her story with me. Jillary, 39, is from Tennessee and last year she bought an ancestry kit which resulted in a list of other people that matched her (family) DNA. She started emailing cousins listed and asking if they knew Kirby Hill. One DNA-shared Canadian cousin replied back that he didn't know him but read an article about a guy with the same name. He sent her the link and she reached out to me.

Article content Growing up, her dark hair and dark skin set her apart. She often wondered why her family had light skin and lighter coloured hair. When Jillary was 11 years old she found out that the man she thought was her father, was in fact her step-father. Her mother told her that she was indigenous and her father was a Canadian Indigenous man and his name was Kirby Hill. Since that day and for 28 years she wanted to find her father. “I began searching then, when my mom told me. I found a picture of him and my mother confirmed it was him.” In the photo there was her dad and another man and woman in a boat, and in the background she could see some words on the side of a building. “I spent hours and hours of Google searches trying to figure out those words on the building and where it was from.” Her mom passed 11 years ago at the age of 51, a resident of Tennessee. She had met Jillary’s biological father four decades ago, while he was travelling through the area with a friend, and they developed a relationship. They didn’t keep the relationship going and Kirby headed back to Canada and they lost touch. Someone had sent a letter and picture of Jillary to Kirby after she was born but was informed that he was not to contact them. Jillary grew up around racism. Folks in her circle, from her small U.S. town and even the home she was raised in, often shared racist words such as not having relationships outside of her “race” because its not right. But knowing she was not “white”, this racial rhetoric didn’t make sense to her.

Article content I was so grateful to be the bridge to her father. I exchanged their emails, at both their requests and they have been talking since. Jillary and her dad, Kirby, have only talked by Messenger so far, but hope to talk on the phone soon and someday meet. Moving slow at a comfortable pace for both of them. Jillary broke the mold of her small town. She is embracing her indigenous heritage, and she has two black children. She is her own woman with her own thoughts, beyond the way she was raised. Her message to anyone out there struggling and searching: “Don’t give up! I am 39 and have been searching since I was 11 and finally it happened.” She is even assisting her dad to understand some of his own heritage since he left the reserve young and lost touch with most family and she has the ancestry lineage from her DNA inquiry. It turns out it is a family reunion on many levels. Kirby shared, “My life is on an upstroke now because of her. I have come to realization that I can do better with other people in my life as well, and I have double downed on contact with them on a regular basis. Having her pop in my life right now is such a rewarding experience.” “The ultimate goal right now is getting my daughter and my grandbabies in the same room. I would really love to hug her.” When we are mindful to set our good intentions out into the world, when we are persistent in believing what is our truth in our heart, we can be conduits for serendipitous, wonderful occurrence of events, in a beautiful and celebrated way.

