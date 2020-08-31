The rock carvings of Kinoomaagewaabkong

Petroglyph Provincial Park is home of the largest prehistoric indigenous rock carving or petroglyph concentration in Canada.

This sacred land nestled in the Algonquians tells many stories from the stone etchings on rock called white marble exposed by glacial movements, that date back thousands of years.

Sacred and ancient carvings depict turtles, snakes, birds, humans and more on the sacred site known as The Teaching Rocks. It’s a place to discover the traditions of the Ojibway (Nishnaabe) people through the teachings of the medicine wheel.

The Ojibwe, Ojibwa, Chippewa, or Saulteaux are an Anishinaabe people of Canada and the northern Midwestern United States. They are one of the most numerous indigenous peoples north of the Rio Grande. In Canada, they are the second-largest First Nations population, surpassed only by the Cree.

It is believed the site was used for ceremonial purposes, vision-seeking and reflection in solitude. Ceremonies were used to give thanks, to pray to teach and offer ceremonial plant-medicines such as sage, cedar, tobacco and sweet grass.

During my recent visit to see the petroglyphs, we saw a sign sharing the Teachings of the Seven Grandfathers – a set of teachings on human conduct towards others.

Nibwaakaawin – Wisdom: To cherish knowledge is to know Wisdom. Wisdom is given by the Creator to be used for the good of the people.

Zaagi’idiwin – Love: To know peace is to know Love. Love must be unconditional. When people are weak they need love the most.

Minaadendamowin – Respect: To honour all creation is to have Respect. All of creation should be treated with respect. You must give respect if you wish to be respected.

Aakode’ewin – Bravery: Bravery is to face the foe with integrity. In the Anishinaabe language, this word literally means “state of having a fearless heart.” To do what is right even when the consequences are unpleasant.

Gwayakwaadiziwin – Honesty: Honesty in facing a situation is to be brave. Be honest first with yourself, and you will more easily be able to be honest with word and action with others.

Dabaadendiziwin – Humility: Humility is to know yourself as a sacred part of Creation. In the Anishinaabe language, this word can also mean “compassion.” You are equal to others, but you are not better.

Debwewin – Truth: Truth is to know all of these things. Speak the truth. Do not deceive yourself or others.

It was also interesting during our tour to learn that it is in the ancient belief that “there will come a time when other nations will turn to us for the answers, for directions, how to face the uncertain future. There will a change. Nishnaabeg will be looked to for guidance and this is where the teachings of the medicine wheel, the seven gifts and the teachings rocks will help.”

Has that time come perhaps?

