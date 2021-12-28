Article content

Yet, if merely wishing were horses I’d have a stable full. You have to help yourself to achieve what it takes to be healthy or receive help from others.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Start making a difference, one person at a time Back to video

If living through the last two years with COVID has not shown you what is important in your lives, and attitudes, I suppose nothing will. Too many people are still moaning and groaning about the disruptions the pandemic has caused them personally and not the fact that so many people have died or those who will suffer the aftereffects for the rest of their lives, or those who have had no income for two years.

Have you thought about them or tried to help? Physically doing something or giving up something to help them? Everyone says they want world peace but to achieve that it begins with you, personally. Time to look deep down inside of yourself and every member of the family to make sure you are not adding to the problems.

Do you complain all the time? Gossip? Waste your life on alcohol or drugs? Pay more attention to sports or fashion than your family or neighbours? Did you realize that life is not about you? It is about everyone on this planet working together.

Look around you, all the terrible things happening around the world have happened many times before. Since time began civilizations slowly evolved, helping each other just to survive. As our crops began to flourish, trade began and century-by-century nations formed and grew in population and strength.

About 400-500 hundred years ago an exodus began from Europe due to the terrible conditions which developed from wars, epidemics, and persecution in power-grabbing societies. People gave up everything to come to Canada and start again. Like Tillsonburg’s founder, George Tillson, who came here almost 200 years ago and eked out a living on the land just trying to stay alive – with strangers helping strangers. Slowly business and trading expanded, and everyone began to prosper. But they were not greedy, only charging a ‘fair’ price for their goods, not exploiting their neighbours’ needs.