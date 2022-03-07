The pattern of obsessive critical thinking and the judgmental trap of contemplating our behaviours, as well as others, or the idea that we are not all without flaws, is a self-destructive motif.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or SPENCER: Why we need to choose compassion Back to video

In this incredibly competitive society of ours, navigating these super strange days of politics and pandemic is somehow and someway not diverting us from this constant judgment of others.

In a world where many of us struggle with truly feeling good or wondering if we are doing “enough” on any given day, a pandemic of this velocity seems to have elevated and heightened all of the worries, anxieties and judgments we feel about ourselves and those we direct towards others.

What do we do with all of the thoughts of judgement, fear and disparagement?

Stop.

Simply stated, just stop. When you catch yourself stuck in the loop of judging the external world, other’s actions, other’s reactions, just stop.

This is new territory for us. For all of us. The politicians, the first responders, the front-line workers, the laid off, the businesses closed, the fragile folk that are afraid to contract this virus, those have that tested positive and yes, those that have lost people they love because of COVID-19. This is all new for all of us.

We all, however, have the choice to shift from disparagement to compassion. This pandemic has led to sweeping changes and disruptions in nearly every aspect of daily life for every single person on the planet. With mandates and guidelines changing all the time, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by our own anxieties. It is important to practice compassion during this time, not only for others but for ourselves as well.