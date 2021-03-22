SPENCER: What is your purpose? Part 2
Last week’s column we discussed the clarity we can gain from creating a clearer idea of our mission and purpose in life. Through examination of vision and values, we truly step into a fuller, more expanded version of ourselves.
“A vision without a task is but a dream. A task without a vision is drudgery. A vision with a task is the hope of the world” – Dinah Marie Mulock Craik
Once we are clearer on our vision, values, and the belief systems behind them, we can create our mission and purpose. Our purpose is why we are here and what we are here to be. It is our unique and amazing role and the impact we wish to have on the world. Our mission is assessing and implementing specific actions, tasks, or goals to make our purposeful vision, a reality.
Some questions you can ask yourself as you create your personal mission statement:
- How do you see your ideal day/week? What do you want to be doing?
- What are your values? What is important to you?
- Do you have limiting belief systems? What are they? Why are they there? Can you release them?
- How would you like to be described by your friends, relative, coworkers etc? What do you need to do to ensure this is true?
- What is your purpose in life? What changes do you want to be a part of? What is your legacy?
- What actions do you need to take to make it happen?
- What are the different roles in your life (parent, spouse, worker, volunteer etc) and how will you evolve in each of them? How do you want them to expand? What is important in each of them?
- If you had a magic wand, what life would you create for yourself? What would they do in the next three months, six months, one year, five years, 10 years and then 25 years?
Sometimes we have difficulty navigating through the subconscious blocks we carry on our shoulders. Dream boards or vision boards, journaling or seeing a Life Coach or Therapist navigate the transition of releasing limitation and moving through blocks into inspiration.
Finding a powerful and meaningful purpose for yourself will assist you to understand how you want to leave an imprint on the world. Not to get morbid, but at your eulogy, what would you want them say about you? Your clear purpose will assist to you to be motivated to move. A strong mission or plan of action will help you carry through your vision. Your vision starts with clarity and ability to see what you are moving toward. Your values will assist you to move from a place of inspiration and motivation.
Your dreams are important. Give them a voice. Your life has purpose, and you were born to make an impact on the world.
The Dalai Lama is quoted to say, “the purpose of our lives is to be happy?”
How are you going to make your life happier and healthier?