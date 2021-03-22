SPENCER: What is your purpose? Part 2

Article content

Last week’s column we discussed the clarity we can gain from creating a clearer idea of our mission and purpose in life. Through examination of vision and values, we truly step into a fuller, more expanded version of ourselves.

“A vision without a task is but a dream. A task without a vision is drudgery. A vision with a task is the hope of the world” – Dinah Marie Mulock Craik

Once we are clearer on our vision, values, and the belief systems behind them, we can create our mission and purpose. Our purpose is why we are here and what we are here to be. It is our unique and amazing role and the impact we wish to have on the world. Our mission is assessing and implementing specific actions, tasks, or goals to make our purposeful vision, a reality.

Some questions you can ask yourself as you create your personal mission statement: