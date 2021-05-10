SPENCER: Unity in community

Article content

The word unity is literally the last five letters of the word, community.

The term community has become a bit of a catchphrase. But what does it really mean? Translation from classical Latin is commūnitās meaning community of public spirit.

The term has been used often to reference anything that involves a group of human beings coming together, a group of people living in the same place or a group of people with similar interests.

In essence, community is the support of one and another, in which we are carried through life receiving and providing help because we are a member of the said community.

Community can be described as group of people existing with shared purpose, a sense of belonging, and a willingness to do what is needed to lift the community as a unified presence and with regard to not only individual needs but an invested interested of the collective of all.

I am so grateful for the people in our community that have stepped up to exemplify these sentiments in such a profound, responsible and caring way.