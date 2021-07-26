There has been much in the news about the devastation for First Nation People with the recovery of many children’s remains at residential schools.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Recently on social media, a few men wrote some racially charged messages that “Indians weren’t all that peaceful” either.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SPENCER: The teachings of the Anishinaabe People Back to video

I thought this might be a good time to talk about the Petroglyph Provincial Park, home of the largest prehistoric indigenous rock carving or petroglyph concentration in Canada, which is nestled right here in Ontario. This sacred land is in the Algonquians and tells many stories from the stone etchings on rock called white marble exposed by glacial movements, that date back thousands of years.

When I visited this sacred land, I viewed ancient carvings depicting turtles, snakes, birds, humans and more, on the sacred site known as “The Teaching Rocks” about 3,000 years old – a place to discover the traditions of the Ojibway (Nishnaabe) people through the teachings of the medicine wheel.

The Ojibwe, Ojibwa, Chippewa, or Saulteaux, are an Anishinaabe people of Canada and the northern Midwestern United States. They are one of the most numerous indigenous peoples north of the Rio Grande. In Canada, they are the second-largest First Nations population, surpassed only by the Cree.

It is believed the site was used for ceremonial purposes, vision-seeking and reflection in solitude. Ceremonies were used to give thanks, to pray, to teach, and offer ceremonial plant-medicines such as sage, cedar, tobacco and sweet grass.

During my recent visit to see the petroglyphs, there was sign sharing the Teachings of the Seven Grandfathers, a set of teachings on human conduct towards others.