SPENCER: The fire within

Over the last couple weeks in this Happy Healthy You column, we have been exploring the elements that surround us that are energies, within us.

The earth element assists us to get grounded through our feet and where we sit, to feel more rooted, centered, and aligned. Getting in nature cultivates feelings of this grounding, rooting energy.

The water element assists us to go with the flow. Being near water, in water or visualizing water can cultivate feelings of cleansing, releasing, emotional flow as well as resiliency during change.

The fire element in yoga philosophy is also known as Agni Tattvas. The names come from the Sanskrit agni, meaning “fire,” and tattva, which means truth, reality, or thatness.

This energy is located just above the belly button. It is connected with the sun or fire energy and is often referred as the fire within.

The energy of fire element is of strength, courage and ambition. It assists to tap into willpower and determination. When we have a balanced fire element we can cultivate and access the forementioned qualities with more ease, allowing greater confidence and self esteem.

When the fire element is imbalanced within us, we may have lower confidence, poor boundary-setting and lack of drive. The opposite end of an imbalanced fire element is too much flame, we can be overbearing, egotistical, and burn others with our intense flaming words or actions.

The fire element is also about digestion. It can affect physical digestion, making appetite change (over-eat or no appetite), it can make in-flamed digestion with heartburn and acidity and affect our elimination systems as well. It is also our ability to digest life on life’s terms.