SPENCER: The art of chilling
Not a single one of us is clear and safe from experiencing stress.
Everyone, in varying degrees, encounters varying types of hardships, challenges and tensions.
Kids included.
This past week I was host to an event called the The Art of Chillin’ for kids. A full house of kiddos ages four to 12 filled the studio at Indigo Lounge (at a safe distance a part, of course) and we talked about ways we feel stress and ways we can calm, alleviate and pacify the challenges we all feel from living life.
Stress is proven to affect our bodies, minds and hearts. It even affects the way we breath as stress can creates quicker and more shallow inhales and exhales and can spike our cortisol levels aka the stress hormone.
Stress and big emotions will always be present. What we do with it, is our choice.
So how do we practice ‘chilling’ out?
Vent or talk about it. I have always let my kids know they can talk to me about anything. My stepson has developed a routine he calls “my 15 minutes with Kelly.” When his younger sister goes up to bed and her dad tucks her in, he comes and sits with me and we have big talks about life, adolescence, how the mind works when you have ADHS or Autism Spectrum Disorder, crushes, school stress, peer pressure and so on.
When we have meaningful life discussions about our map of the world and connect and share with another trusted human, we allow a release of pent-up energy and develop trusted safe space to share.
Quiet the mind. Stress might show up in our physical bodies (headaches), mentally (unable to focus), emotionally (exaggerated emotions, anger, crying), or it might cause change in sleep or eating patterns. We might notice attention seeking and clingy behaviours, or isolating and not wanting to be around others. Meditation is such an important way to listen to the whispers within ourselves. My stepdaughter loves doing yoga and meditation with me and on the weekend, she often hops onto my bed with me, and joins me with my daily meditation routine.
Breathing. As a certified life coach, mindfulness specialist, author, and yoga/meditation teacher I have taught my family several tools. I asked my step-son what tools he finds the most effective and he said, “breathing, for sure.” We use the S.T.O.P. ‘S’ is for stop or pause, whatever you are doing. T is for taking a moment to take some slow, deep breaths in and out, ten times or more. O is to observe how are you feel taking these deep breaths. P is for proceed when are ready, knowing you can S.T.O.P. anytime needed to diffuse challenges.
Build confidence. Growth mindset affirms that things can be tough, but so can we. We can focus on what we can control, that its good to ask for help when needed and we can get through challenging times. My step-son is a creative, hilarious, loving boy. Sometimes with his ASD, he is challenged by social situations. We have worked on getting him to make eye contact when talking to someone and to greet the person with a hello. He told me recently this has helped to build confidence and over the last couple of years, he has grown socially, leaps and bounds. Encouraging ourselves to step out of comfort zones and to have courage to do things that are uncomfortable or even scary, assists us to build confidence, fend of stresses and enjoy a happier, healthier life.
Perspective. Shifting perspective might be physically removing yourself from a stressful situation. In my kids’ class, all kids said they love to get outside, go for a walk, swim or get in nature for a chill effect. Moving the body, with exercise is also a great way to blow off some steam. Sometimes we can simply choose to shift our perspective by acknowledging how we are feeling and validating it, then choosing to shift into another mindset before it gets too big or out of control.
For more information on the “Art of Chilling” classes for kids or for adults, email kelly@indigolounge.ca .