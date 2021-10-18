SPENCER: The art of chilling

Not a single one of us is clear and safe from experiencing stress.

Everyone, in varying degrees, encounters varying types of hardships, challenges and tensions.

Kids included.

This past week I was host to an event called the The Art of Chillin’ for kids. A full house of kiddos ages four to 12 filled the studio at Indigo Lounge (at a safe distance a part, of course) and we talked about ways we feel stress and ways we can calm, alleviate and pacify the challenges we all feel from living life.

Stress is proven to affect our bodies, minds and hearts. It even affects the way we breath as stress can creates quicker and more shallow inhales and exhales and can spike our cortisol levels aka the stress hormone.

Stress and big emotions will always be present. What we do with it, is our choice.

So how do we practice ‘chilling’ out?

Vent or talk about it. I have always let my kids know they can talk to me about anything. My stepson has developed a routine he calls “my 15 minutes with Kelly.” When his younger sister goes up to bed and her dad tucks her in, he comes and sits with me and we have big talks about life, adolescence, how the mind works when you have ADHS or Autism Spectrum Disorder, crushes, school stress, peer pressure and so on.

When we have meaningful life discussions about our map of the world and connect and share with another trusted human, we allow a release of pent-up energy and develop trusted safe space to share.

Quiet the mind. Stress might show up in our physical bodies (headaches), mentally (unable to focus), emotionally (exaggerated emotions, anger, crying), or it might cause change in sleep or eating patterns. We might notice attention seeking and clingy behaviours, or isolating and not wanting to be around others. Meditation is such an important way to listen to the whispers within ourselves. My stepdaughter loves doing yoga and meditation with me and on the weekend, she often hops onto my bed with me, and joins me with my daily meditation routine.