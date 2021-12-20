SPENCER: Take care of your nervous system

The fall was looking promising. Normalcy was on the horizon. Numbers dropped low, vaccine rates elevated high. Hope was in the air.

Then another variant. And although Omicron doesn’t appear to be as serious with illness, the rate of transmission is fast with the potential to overwhelm the health care system, yet again.

Is our “pandemic fatigue” being pushed to even higher levels?

The nervous system has taken a beating. There are two parts to the nervous system: sympathetic and parasympathetic. When faced with imminent physical danger, the human body’s sympathetic nervous system triggers our “fight-or-flight” response. But it’s more complicated than that.

Dr. Curtis Reisinger, a clinical psychologist at Zucker Hillside Hospital, told New York Magazine the ‘fight or flight’ response to stress is oversimplified, and that there are other ways that humans have evolved to adapt to stress.

In fact, there are six responses to stress:

Fight: Fighting a threat.

Flight: Fleeing a threat.

Freeze: Freezing and not doing anything in response to a threat.

Flooding: Being flooded with emotions in response to a threat.

Fawn: Co-operating or submitting to one’s threat.

Fatigue: Feeling tired and/or sleeping in response to a threat.

Since the start of this pandemic we have been on different levels of stress. It has been many months of stress and people are crumbling.

So how can we take care of ourselves better as this pandemic runs its course?

Each of us individual with what works for bringing more ease. But triggering the parasympathetic nervous can be a game changer.