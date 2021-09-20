In the land of keyboard warriors, it is easy to share your opinion, share information and to argue your point with someone. Some forms of news outlets are no different.

But have we let this get out of hand?

SPENCER: T.H.I.N.K. before you express yourself

I know people who wouldn’t dream of saying what they say on the keyboard of their phone, pad or laptop to the person if they were face to face. I and many others have shared information because it aligned with our thoughts, only to find out that when it was truth checked it was indeed false information. Some still share the varied conspiracy theories out there but they can not back their “truth” with any data, peer-reviewed science study or it has already been proven to be false.

So how do we have our opinion, know that is truthful and not divide ourselves more through animosity, anger and verbal attacks or worse?

Before you speak, T.H.I.N.K.

T – is it true?

Just because or perhaps especially because a politician says something doesn’t make it truthful. Just because you read it on social media or a political opinionated news anchor says it, doesn’t mean its true. If you are going to share information, find out if there is any information out there that has said it is untrue. Follow the sources of majority and most reliability. Make sure your expressions are truthful and not unfounded, baseless, unproven. This would include gossip.

H – is it helpful?

Is what you are offering helpful? Not in an ego “it would be helpful to prove myself right” kind of way, but does the information or the comments you are expressing, offer value? Is it constructive or destructive? Is it productive, advantageous and beneficial?