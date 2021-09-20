SPENCER: T.H.I.N.K. before you express yourself
In the land of keyboard warriors, it is easy to share your opinion, share information and to argue your point with someone. Some forms of news outlets are no different.
But have we let this get out of hand?
I know people who wouldn’t dream of saying what they say on the keyboard of their phone, pad or laptop to the person if they were face to face. I and many others have shared information because it aligned with our thoughts, only to find out that when it was truth checked it was indeed false information. Some still share the varied conspiracy theories out there but they can not back their “truth” with any data, peer-reviewed science study or it has already been proven to be false.
So how do we have our opinion, know that is truthful and not divide ourselves more through animosity, anger and verbal attacks or worse?
Before you speak, T.H.I.N.K.
T – is it true?
Just because or perhaps especially because a politician says something doesn’t make it truthful. Just because you read it on social media or a political opinionated news anchor says it, doesn’t mean its true. If you are going to share information, find out if there is any information out there that has said it is untrue. Follow the sources of majority and most reliability. Make sure your expressions are truthful and not unfounded, baseless, unproven. This would include gossip.
H – is it helpful?
Is what you are offering helpful? Not in an ego “it would be helpful to prove myself right” kind of way, but does the information or the comments you are expressing, offer value? Is it constructive or destructive? Is it productive, advantageous and beneficial?
I – is it inspiring?
When you express yourself are you inspiring others? Does it stir inspiration, or motivate upliftment, excitement or encouragement? Or is it dragging people down because you feel down?
N – is it necessary?
When you speak or comment on social media are your words essential, important, needed and significant? Or superfluous, gratuitous, unneeded.
K – is it kind?
Just because we don’t agree with someone, or we perhaps don’t like something, doesn’t mean we have to be unkind to those that do. We can agree to disagree or share information without name calling, self-righteousness and condescension.
So, before you send out your next email, write your next social media comment or have a difficult conversation with a co-worker, take the time to review this guideline. You’ll be glad you did.
Mindfulness reminds us that when we complain, just like when we want to give unsolicited advice, we need to turn it around and take responsibility for our own choice of thought. What is it within us that is creating this disturbance? A great reminder that the only thing we can ultimately control, is ourselves. Pratyahara is learning to master our senses. This can help us remember that if we find something annoying, such as the sound of a snowmobile, it is our choice to be annoyed, the sound is neutral. To a child it might create great excitement. The mastery of this concept has brought many students great freedom and enlightenment.
Mindfulness reminds to be mindful of the quality of our thoughts, words and actions. Those of you who are familiar with “The Four Agreements” will remember that one of the “secrets to freedom” offered by Don Miguel Ruiz is to be “impeccable with your word.”
My dad often used to tell us as kids “think before you speak” and when he spoke on important matters, he often took several seconds to formulate his words.
Is it true? Is it helpful? Is it inspiring? Is it necessary? Is it kind?