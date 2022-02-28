SPENCER: Root down to rise up

Just when we thought the dust was settling, it was not.

Pandemic, politics, protests and now a war crisis that experts are warning may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of our democracies.

How are you coping? Really?

Nervous systems feel raw, like an exposed nerve left dangling in the wind. Many feeling more sensitive, frustrated, worried and unsettled now, than any time during this turbulent roller coaster ride of the last couple years.

Taking care of ourselves – body, mind and spirit – is as important as it ever was. But how do we do that?

When we practice yoga, we often hear the term “root down to rise up” when doing certain poses like mountain or tree pose. It means to press your feet, hips, legs downward to the earth, to elongate the spine, activating the core muscles and reaching crown of head up to sky. There is a sense of grounding, rooting, stability with a reciprocal response of expansion, flowering and growth.

Yoga often parallels nature and the elements. We see this when birds take flight, the bird presses down before lifting up. A mountain, whose origin lies deep in the molten layers of the Earth, rises up to touch the sky. A Redwood tree seed, no bigger than one found in a tomato, sprouts roots, rises up and reaches 100 metres into the sky.

So how we can we take the lessons of yoga and nature into our every day lives? How can we root down to rise up during such a tumultuous time in our lives?

Turn off the TV and put down your smart phone. You can still be informed without flooding your nervous system with upsetting imagery and information for hours on end.