Article content

My heart is big and smiling this week.

I’m so deeply grateful for the changes and transitions and happenings this week at my business, Indigo Lounge.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SPENCER: Perspective… yours to choose! Back to video

The dining room is open (well kind of … three tables) but we had guests in the dining room for the first time this year, and it was really nice.

As well, the take-out orders have continued.

I am feeling so grateful for this community.

We’re still doing the online classes for yoga, fitness and meditation but we had our first in-studio classes for 2021. It was so heart-warming to be with other people (two metres apart). I am thankful for all of our students (online and in -person) as well as my teaching buddy, Tamarah.

When I was walking through the building with my mask on, it was so nice to hear the buzz of the busyness again. Dr. Mark was safely seeing chiropractic clients, as well as Erika was seeing her massage therapy clients, and Katie was seeing her osteopathy clients. Dr. Kristina is seeing her clients virtually.