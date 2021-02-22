SPENCER: Perspective… yours to choose!
My heart is big and smiling this week.
I’m so deeply grateful for the changes and transitions and happenings this week at my business, Indigo Lounge.
The dining room is open (well kind of … three tables) but we had guests in the dining room for the first time this year, and it was really nice.
As well, the take-out orders have continued.
I am feeling so grateful for this community.
We’re still doing the online classes for yoga, fitness and meditation but we had our first in-studio classes for 2021. It was so heart-warming to be with other people (two metres apart). I am thankful for all of our students (online and in -person) as well as my teaching buddy, Tamarah.
When I was walking through the building with my mask on, it was so nice to hear the buzz of the busyness again. Dr. Mark was safely seeing chiropractic clients, as well as Erika was seeing her massage therapy clients, and Katie was seeing her osteopathy clients. Dr. Kristina is seeing her clients virtually.
Our ‘shoppe’ is open again and we had clients in buying incense and books and candles and jewelry and natural body products.
The new staff that we’ve hired are fitting in amazingly and doing well and I’m so grateful for the current as well as new team members.
This year has been a year of pivots and transitions as well as many challenges and difficulties but I celebrate this past week, with deep gratitude. I choose this perspective.
Choosing a perspective from which to approach something does not make any of the other perspectives untrue, just as approaching a mountain from a different side does not negate the truth of what the mountain looks like from a different angle. Perspective has options.
I could complain about my foggy glasses from wearing a mask. I could focus on ways my business is still not running at full capacity. In fact, there is lots I could grumble about and all of this would-be truth. But how does that make me feel?
You see, when we complain, we increase our levels of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. Chronically high levels of cortisol can lead to a variety of health problems, including increased risk of depression, digestive problems, sleep issues, higher blood pressure and even increased risk of heart disease. Plus, complaining will not only turn off others (or draw in those with like energy), but it can actually wreak havoc on our mood and happiness it can also have a large impact going forward.
Studies have show that it can cause you to think more negatively moving forward, shrink the hippocampus, the region in your brain responsible for cognitive functioning and memory.
So, if you are able, shift gears, choose a perspective good for your health. Let go of perceived fears, don’t’ get caught up in the shoulda, woulda, couldas, release those thought-feelings that don’t serve you well and reach higher.
What are grateful for? What has or is creating a positive transition in your life and what challenges have made you stronger?
Afterall, perspective is yours to choose.