Well, we made it.

If you are reading this, that means you worked through the challenges of 2020 and have arrived in a brand-new year.

SPENCER: Intentions over resolutions

But did anything change?

The heated politics, the vile virus and we arrived just as we are, here in the first month of a new year.

Most folks typical like to set (or at least talk about setting) New Year’s resolutions. But implying that something needs resolve, implies that we need to find solutions or fix the problems about ourselves.

You are not a problem. You don’t need to fix yourself.

Ideally, the best solution finding change happens from a place of good energy, mindful intentions and accepting this moment for all that it brings, while moving in the direction of where we want to go.

The way you showed up in your life, the challenges you faced or moved through brought you growth, courage and strength. Let’s take a moment to celebrate that!

Then we can reflect and we learn. We make a call within ourselves by asking ourselves, what do we want more of in our life? Not what is wrong and needs to be fixed. But we find greater results and feel better by focusing on the positive intentions that are brewing within us and inspiring shifts we wish to make.