SPENCER: Go with the flow – the water element

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the healing benefits of the earth element: Root down to rise up!

The water element also teaches us much about life. Water is resilient and adaptable. It represents movement, motion and change.

Think about a river that meets a giant rock. The waves and ripples of the flowing water don’t stop when they meet the resistance or blockage from the rock. The water simply move around it.

While the earth element offers stability and grounding, the water element offers movement and flow. The element of water is by nature resilient.

In yoga philosophy, the second chakra, the sacral chakra, is governed by the element of water. This is our emotional feeling and energy centre. The physical location is on the lower abdomen. Interestingly this is where a mother houses a child in fluid. Also, the location of the bladder.

Like the flow of water, this element empowers us to govern emotions, rather than letting emotions govern us. To let our feelings flow, acknowledging and the recognizing and validating.

Water is everywhere. In our earth, in the air, and 70% of our bodies. When we connect with water for flow and release, it feels cleansing.

During uncertain times, and anytime in our lives, it can be difficult to flow with change. We may find ourselves bracing against it, or holding on to a vision of normalcy and comfort. We may even be tempted to build a water dam to block the change. But the element of water reminds us of our natural capacity to flow with the changing tides of life, to move and flow, rather than brace against them, or cling onto an idea or expectation of what we think our lives should be.