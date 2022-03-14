SPENCER: Go with the flow – the water element
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the healing benefits of the earth element: Root down to rise up!
The water element also teaches us much about life. Water is resilient and adaptable. It represents movement, motion and change.
Think about a river that meets a giant rock. The waves and ripples of the flowing water don’t stop when they meet the resistance or blockage from the rock. The water simply move around it.
While the earth element offers stability and grounding, the water element offers movement and flow. The element of water is by nature resilient.
In yoga philosophy, the second chakra, the sacral chakra, is governed by the element of water. This is our emotional feeling and energy centre. The physical location is on the lower abdomen. Interestingly this is where a mother houses a child in fluid. Also, the location of the bladder.
Like the flow of water, this element empowers us to govern emotions, rather than letting emotions govern us. To let our feelings flow, acknowledging and the recognizing and validating.
Water is everywhere. In our earth, in the air, and 70% of our bodies. When we connect with water for flow and release, it feels cleansing.
During uncertain times, and anytime in our lives, it can be difficult to flow with change. We may find ourselves bracing against it, or holding on to a vision of normalcy and comfort. We may even be tempted to build a water dam to block the change. But the element of water reminds us of our natural capacity to flow with the changing tides of life, to move and flow, rather than brace against them, or cling onto an idea or expectation of what we think our lives should be.
Water may change its form, freezing and condensing, but it is still water. Just as our state of being may be in flux, we are still who we are, in our essence.
Ways we can use water for more flow, ease and cleansing release:
Find a steady flow of breath. Nice and easy. Ebb and flow like a wave coming in and out of shore. The wave comes in, filling you with breath, with a short pause, before the wave goes back out to where it came from. Repeat, while visualizing the waves in and out, with your inhale and exhale.
We all know to drink lot of water. Perhaps, take time to put fresh lemon, lime, orange, basil, mint or cucumber in your water for a light flavouring. Use a glass container that reflects the purity and simple beauty of the water, so that you feel appreciative and uplifted with each sip.
Some of us absorb the energy of others very easily. One way to cleanse the days’ events is to have either a quick shower or salt-water bath before bed. You will sleep much more deeply and won’t have to spend as much dream-time energy, working through the conversations and events of the day. Imagine or sense any stressful situations flowing down the drain.
The wisdom of water is its incredible strength, it carves rock and shapes the entire earth, but without force. Water element allows for adaptation to all of life’s changes, challenges and stresses. Getting near water, watching a stream, a lake wave or even a video of it, can bring ease and urge to go more with the flow of life’s waves.