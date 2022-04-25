Whether you are coming out of high school or retired, finding purpose in life is a layer that we can all look at.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or SPENCER: Finding purpose through joy Back to video

As a Certified Life Coach, I do this for part of my job; help others to find meaningful, long-term goals that are good for your well-being.

Having a purpose in life is associated with all kinds of benefits. Research suggests that purpose is tied to having better health, longevity, happiness and even economic success. It feels good to have a sense of purpose, knowing that you are using your skills, your joys, your passions to help others in a way that matters most to you.

Purpose is directly linked through joy. You may have heard folks say “what is your why?” meaning why do you want to do, what you want to do? Most often it is because there is a connection and a joy attached to the ‘why’ of your goals, visions and dreams.

Let me introduce you to Lisa and Kelly of Pup Cakes and Bakes.

Lisa Burwell, one of the entrepreneurs of this new local business, based out of Dorchester, introduced me to her Chihuahua named Coupon, who she jokes is 0000.01% wolf. “She would want you to know that,” laughs Burwell.

Purpose is all about applying your skills toward contributing a greater good, in a way that matters to you. So, identifying what you care about is an important first step and Pup Cakes and Bakes has done just that.

Lisa’s passion of baking, and the love and joy she receives from her tiny compassion-pup Coupon, are the perfect marriage for finding purpose. There is a deep connection she feels to both, so partnering with Kelly Ciriello on this business adventure made a joy become a purpose that is swiftly becoming an entrepreneurial success.