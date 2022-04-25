SPENCER: Finding purpose through joy
Article content
Whether you are coming out of high school or retired, finding purpose in life is a layer that we can all look at.
Advertisement 2
Article content
tap here to see other videos from our team.
SPENCER: Finding purpose through joy Back to video
As a Certified Life Coach, I do this for part of my job; help others to find meaningful, long-term goals that are good for your well-being.
Having a purpose in life is associated with all kinds of benefits. Research suggests that purpose is tied to having better health, longevity, happiness and even economic success. It feels good to have a sense of purpose, knowing that you are using your skills, your joys, your passions to help others in a way that matters most to you.
Purpose is directly linked through joy. You may have heard folks say “what is your why?” meaning why do you want to do, what you want to do? Most often it is because there is a connection and a joy attached to the ‘why’ of your goals, visions and dreams.
Let me introduce you to Lisa and Kelly of Pup Cakes and Bakes.
Lisa Burwell, one of the entrepreneurs of this new local business, based out of Dorchester, introduced me to her Chihuahua named Coupon, who she jokes is 0000.01% wolf. “She would want you to know that,” laughs Burwell.
Purpose is all about applying your skills toward contributing a greater good, in a way that matters to you. So, identifying what you care about is an important first step and Pup Cakes and Bakes has done just that.
Lisa’s passion of baking, and the love and joy she receives from her tiny compassion-pup Coupon, are the perfect marriage for finding purpose. There is a deep connection she feels to both, so partnering with Kelly Ciriello on this business adventure made a joy become a purpose that is swiftly becoming an entrepreneurial success.
Advertisement 3
Article content
Pup Cakes and Bakes offers homemade cupcakes and biscuits for pups made with love, using healthy preservative-free, fresh ingredients that are good for dogs.
“I wanted to offer a business that nurtures the connection and joy between pets and their owners,” shared Burwell. The baked treats are made with high-quality ingredients, naturally sweetened, easily digestible, using organic and all-natural ingredients. Pup Cakes and Bakes even offers gluten-free options for dogs with allergies and food sensitivities.
These recipes have all been tried and tested on furry friends, with big-hit favourites like apple-cheddar biscuits and potato-bacon cupcakes. One of the best parts about these products is that owners can feel like they are providing their fur-babies with treats that are healthy for them.
For instance, the Peanut-butter and molasses biscuits… did you know molasses has many health benefits for dogs? Calcium in molasses will help your dog maintain healthy bones. Blackstrap molasses has lots of iron which helps prevent anemia in dogs. The magnesium can assist your pup to absorb calcium, vitamins C, E, and B vitamins. Manganese is not processed naturally in the body and this mineral helps your dog to digest and absorb proteins. Plus, potassium in molasses helps muscles contract and relax. This affects your dog’s overall muscle strength and growth.
Who knew?
Pup Cakes and Bakes did.
They will even offer custom canine cakes to celebrate birthdays and such, by special order. You can find them on Facebook: Pup Cakes and Bakes https://www.facebook.com/doggydessert.
Advertisement 4
Article content
This fresh, mindful company is now offering their treats in Dorchester, the Independent Grocer in Ingersoll and now in Tillsonburg at Indigo Lounge Wellness Centre & Eatery, on Tillson Ave.
They have found their joy, their passion and their purpose.
Here are five quick tips for you, to inquire about your purpose:
What do you care about and why? What matters most to you?
Recognize your strengths and talents?
If you could imagine your best-self, what would you be doing?
Start with an abundance mindset. To find purpose, it helps to foster positive emotions, like awe and gratitude. What do you appreciate about your life right now?
Connect to joy. The moments you feel joy will connect you to your passion, which can further lead you to your purpose.