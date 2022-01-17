SPENCER: Estamos juntos en esto!

The last couple years have presented all of us with many challenges. Everyone has experienced demand and struggle. My family, no exception.

We have lost some family members, had business challenges and had family with COVID-19, as well as all the other pandemic hardships that collectively most of us have experienced.

Before the Omicron wave hit, we booked a house to rent on a small island in Mexico. We got boosted, packed our bags and masks and 10 of us cautiously travelled from Canada and the United Kingdom to spend time with our family in the sunshine. One of our cousins from the UK is a scientist and has been working tirelessly, assisting with the vaccine roll out to the world.

Despite Omicron’s arrival, we were getting out of Dodge. Isla Mujeres, the destination island, had zero cases the week we were arriving and only three the week before.

I was unsure of what we would meet in terms of pandemic regulations, restrictions and precautions in Mexico, being a developing country, but they were just like us, if not safer.

They have colour code system and have gone through the waves of lockdown much like us. They are currently at 100 per cent capacities and little risk, the lowest of their colour codes. They wear masks indoors and many even outdoors. Signs are posted everywhere that is appropriate to wash your hands frequently. They even take your temperature at many places to confirm no fever. They do all this whether vaccinated or not.

I couldn’t find the data of the island’s vaccination rate but the majority of Mexico is vaccinated. When I asked our cab driver why the numbers on the island are so low, he replied, “Everyone here vaccinated.”