SPENCER: Estamos juntos en esto!
Article content
The last couple years have presented all of us with many challenges. Everyone has experienced demand and struggle. My family, no exception.
Advertisement
Article content
We have lost some family members, had business challenges and had family with COVID-19, as well as all the other pandemic hardships that collectively most of us have experienced.
tap here to see other videos from our team.
SPENCER: Estamos juntos en esto! Back to video
Before the Omicron wave hit, we booked a house to rent on a small island in Mexico. We got boosted, packed our bags and masks and 10 of us cautiously travelled from Canada and the United Kingdom to spend time with our family in the sunshine. One of our cousins from the UK is a scientist and has been working tirelessly, assisting with the vaccine roll out to the world.
Despite Omicron’s arrival, we were getting out of Dodge. Isla Mujeres, the destination island, had zero cases the week we were arriving and only three the week before.
I was unsure of what we would meet in terms of pandemic regulations, restrictions and precautions in Mexico, being a developing country, but they were just like us, if not safer.
They have colour code system and have gone through the waves of lockdown much like us. They are currently at 100 per cent capacities and little risk, the lowest of their colour codes. They wear masks indoors and many even outdoors. Signs are posted everywhere that is appropriate to wash your hands frequently. They even take your temperature at many places to confirm no fever. They do all this whether vaccinated or not.
I couldn’t find the data of the island’s vaccination rate but the majority of Mexico is vaccinated. When I asked our cab driver why the numbers on the island are so low, he replied, “Everyone here vaccinated.”
Advertisement
Article content
As we travelled the island on our rented golf carts, there were murals painted on the cement walls. One in particular that was colourful and eye-catching said, “Mural realizado en reconocimiento a los hereos del sector salud”. Translated, it is: “Mural made in recognition of the heroes of the health sector.” The painted wall listed many doctor and nurses’ names as local heroes, as well as the spirits of those lost.
A beautiful tribute indeed.
It got me thinking about how many people blame politicians for the public health rules, restrictions and regulations in our area. Ford this and Trudeau that. Of course there are decisions made based on politics and what will get them voted in next election, but the public health sector seems to be a majority unified front across the globe. This is what Mexico showed me loud and clear.
I couldn’t help but think, estamos juntos en esto! Meaning, “we are in this together!”
Much like my family on this trip, we were there for each other. We had 83 and 88-year-olds with us and the 20-something year-olds helped push wheel chairs through the airports and take a nanna’s or great aunties’ arms on the side walks and carry bags. There was no “but you are slowing me down” or individualism. It was a unified, do-what-is-best-for-all-us approach, there to help each other.
From family to pandemics and everything in between, mindful community and collective goodness is the best approach through challenges, over rugged individualism.
“Individualism is inadequate for planetary forces like climate change or global pandemics, no less societal ones like healthcare, economic inequity and racism. But WE, as a collective, can confront them. In a world of ME’s, lets build team WE.” – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Estamos juntos en esto! We are in this together!