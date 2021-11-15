I love cooking. Since I opened Indigo Lounge Eatery about 10 years ago, I have played with my favourite recipes for months, sometimes years before they go on the menu. I always felt this calming accomplishment when I created new recipes and delicious food combinations.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Similar to art, when we first learn how to be artistically creative, we colour. Then we try and stay in the lines, then maybe do a paint by numbers and eventually we dabble with some more complex creative artistic pieces.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SPENCER: Creative conscious cooking Back to video

Kitchen creativity is similar. Perhaps we start with making pre-made cookies and popping them in the oven, then we follow a cookie recipe and then eventually as we learn what ingredients pair well with others, we start creating our own cookie recipes.

My stepdaughter loves to get creative in the kitchen, just as much as she likes artistic creations.

Have you ever wondered why people like to cook or bake?

Over last couple of decades, I have become very curious about food, the process of cooking, and the impact on our mind, body, and soul, during good times and bad times. Food is the most fundamental of needs for our survival and almost every major event in our lives revolves around food and eating.

Although I own a restaurant, I am more of a home-grown cook than a chef but am inspired all the time by chefs, such as my friend and sushi chef Colin Beselaere. He has vision and makes it come to life in the most beautiful way.

As we are inspired and get more adventurous in the culinary arts, we get to stoke our imagination and ideas and we get to have a hands-on mindful experience, bringing our thoughts to fruition (whether it’s following or inventing a recipe). Then of course, there is the sweet reward of consuming our creative efforts.