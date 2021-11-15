SPENCER: Creative conscious cooking
I love cooking. Since I opened Indigo Lounge Eatery about 10 years ago, I have played with my favourite recipes for months, sometimes years before they go on the menu. I always felt this calming accomplishment when I created new recipes and delicious food combinations.
Similar to art, when we first learn how to be artistically creative, we colour. Then we try and stay in the lines, then maybe do a paint by numbers and eventually we dabble with some more complex creative artistic pieces.
SPENCER: Creative conscious cooking Back to video
Kitchen creativity is similar. Perhaps we start with making pre-made cookies and popping them in the oven, then we follow a cookie recipe and then eventually as we learn what ingredients pair well with others, we start creating our own cookie recipes.
My stepdaughter loves to get creative in the kitchen, just as much as she likes artistic creations.
Have you ever wondered why people like to cook or bake?
Over last couple of decades, I have become very curious about food, the process of cooking, and the impact on our mind, body, and soul, during good times and bad times. Food is the most fundamental of needs for our survival and almost every major event in our lives revolves around food and eating.
Although I own a restaurant, I am more of a home-grown cook than a chef but am inspired all the time by chefs, such as my friend and sushi chef Colin Beselaere. He has vision and makes it come to life in the most beautiful way.
As we are inspired and get more adventurous in the culinary arts, we get to stoke our imagination and ideas and we get to have a hands-on mindful experience, bringing our thoughts to fruition (whether it’s following or inventing a recipe). Then of course, there is the sweet reward of consuming our creative efforts.
Our food, sourcing, preparation and consumption can aid in the development of social and environment consciousness. The process of sourcing and making food can be awakening and insightful.
You have to be present-moment focused and mindful in the kitchen. It has been said that the only two jobs of a Zen monk that are more important that meditation is cooking and cleaning.
Creative cooking is good for us too! Turns out, tapping in to that creative energy can actually improve your overall health. It might sound too good to be true, but simply engaging in creative behaviours improves brain function, mental health, and physical health. It helps us think clearer, boosts our immune system and makes us smarter.
The theory of cognition postulates that being creative is actually a basis for human life. Basically, being creative is pretty important.
Mindfulness is a state of active, open attention to the present. Cooking is a great way to practice mindfulness by living in the moment and awakening to the experience in a way that cultivates our creative culinary expression.
Happy creative conscious cooking!