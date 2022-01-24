





Article content Over the weekend, I taught a Life Coaching course.

Among the varied topics and tools, we discussed what core values are, what that means to us, and why creating boundaries to protect our individual values are a mindful act of self-care.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or SPENCER: Core values and boundaries Back to video Core values are personal values, which are very unique to each of us. They guide you when making important decisions, both personally and professionally. Determining the values that are meaningful in your life can help you to develop personal and professional goals. Core values drive behaviour and form our beliefs but also come from our internal belief systems. Examples of core values might include reliability, dependability, loyalty, honesty, commitment, consistency and kindness. It could be grouped such as family, health, career or travelling. People in satisfying relationships will often say their partner shares their values. Examples of core values in relationships might include reliability, dependability, loyalty, honesty, commitment, consistency, and efficiency. Have you ever thought about what your core values are? When we honour our personal core values consistently, we experience fulfillment and feelings of self-honouring. When we don’t, we can feel conflicted and are more likely to escape into bad habits and regress into childish behaviour to uplift ourselves. Many of us are vaguely aware what we hold of great value or even which core values are more important to us that others, until we have been challenged or they have not been honoured. Setting boundaries can assist with that. For example, I am totally okay with discussions of difference of opinion but if the conversation becomes insensitive, mean, personally insulting, blaming or blatantly mean, I do not tolerate the conversation and will walk away from it in one form or another. This is because I hold high value to being kind (despite differences), compassionate, sensitive to all.

Article content Personal boundaries are important because they set the guidelines of how you want to be treated and what you will and won’t tolerate. It is a declaration of your rights. Boundaries mean saying no, to what you do not want in your life and saying yes to what supports your core values. A boundary is an imaginary line that separates your physical space, your feelings, needs, and responsibilities from others. Your boundaries also tell other people how they can treat you – what’s acceptable and what isn’t. We can all be guilty of people-pleasing. But when we fail to create healthy boundaries, we can feel overloaded, overwhelmed and even burnt out. We often end up feeling disempowered from betrayal including self-betrayal. To set boundaries, you need to be clear about what is really important to you and what core values you hold. To assist you to get clearer, here are some steps you can take to find core value and personal boundary clarity. Go within. Do some insightful self-reflection. Take time to try and think about some moments in your life that have been especially meaningful to you or experiences that you consider to be a highlight of your life. What was going on during those times, who were you with, and what were you doing? Perhaps you think of time spent with family showing you that the bonds of family love is important. Alternatively, think about what drives you a little bonkers or really irritates you to discover what value is being challenged? For example, liars might really upset you because you hold high value in honesty. Or when people act in insensitive or selfish ways, because you value compassion and kindness.

Article content Make a list. Write out all the different values that you can come up with in any random order. See if any of them have a similar meaning and then consolidate them. Such as compassion, kindness, generosity might fall under positive human connection. To discover what your highest personal core values are, you can start to prioritize. Maybe pick your top five. Which values that you’ve listed are a fundamental part of your life? Which ones define your everyday actions and as well long-term goals? Which ones can you not live without? Place those core values at the top of your list. Because everyone is unique, your personal core values truly only matter to you. The more clarity we can gain from understanding our own priority values, the more we can set boundaries to protect what is important to us. As we grow, the core values and boundaries might change in priority. Mindful self-care is taking care of ourselves in this moment as the moment presents itself. It is honouring what is we feel to be important to us as individuals and drawing the lines of what we will and won’t allow in our life.

