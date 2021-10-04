SPENCER: Choosing happiness - Part 2

In last week’s column, we talked about intentionality with choosing mindfulness, present moment awareness of what is, as it is, without judgement and seeking santosha or contentment which requires us to have more acceptance.

This week I offer some tips to find more ease through mindfulness acceptance and contentment from within. We must challenge our thoughts, feelings, beliefs and perspectives sometimes to accomplish this. Once we find this, then our challenges begin to evaporate and our illusions fade.

This can be a jagged pill to swallow sometimes but the gains of ease in your life are well worth the temporary discomfort.

Whether we are rich or poor, whether fortune smiles on us or not, whether we are famous or unrecognized, contentment is accessible within each of us. We don’t have to be pandemic-free or have everyone believe the same as we do. We can simply practice Santosha, and accept the world around us and also accept ourselves, as well.

So how do you choose happiness?

Mindfulness is key. Present moment awareness of facts. This doesn’t include anything that cannot be validated or confirmed or has been disproven. In a world with political newscasters with political agendas and a heap of false information, starting with mindful facts is crucial.

Acceptance. Here is a mantra for Santosha that I share with my students: “This day I am content. I refrain from fault-finding and criticism of others and myself. I accept myself where I am in this moment, as I grow from here. I accept others where they are at, in this moment, as they grow from there. This day I am content.” – Santosha.

Start with gratitude. Each morning, evening or several times a day, start to think and express more of what you are thankful for and all you have. Feeling and expressions of appreciation for all our experiences is good for our health physical, emotionally and mentally. It shifts our perspective. We can even be grateful for challenging experiences, for they can assist us to grow and shape who you are. Gratitude turns what you have, into enough.