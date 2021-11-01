I was born in the Kitchener-Waterloo area where Oktoberfest is widely celebrated with polka, song, lederhosen and beer.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For years, I thought the celebration was just a party for October. Little did I know that Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest, beer festival and travelling funfair that is held annually in Munich, Germany. It is a 16 to 18-day folk festival running from mid or late September to the first weekend in October, with more than six million people from around the world attending the event every year.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SPENCER: Cheers to beers Back to video

The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, based on the original German funfair, is an annual nine-day festival in the twin cities with claims as Canada’s Greatest Bavarian Festival, and is the second-largest Oktoberfest in the world.

The good times start on the Friday before Canadian Thanksgiving and run until the Saturday after and attracts up to one million visitors every year.

Someone asked me about my thoughts on beer not too long ago and if I thought beer was healthy. As a ball player that enjoys a cold one, my immediate response was “of course it is!”

But is beer really healthy? I decided to take a close look.

The main ingredients of beer are water, barley, malt, yeast and hops. Barley, a natural grain, transitions from being a breakfast cereal ingredient to beer by making malt barley. Malt is created through the natural process of malting. You malt barley by soaking it in water for a few days, allowing it to germinate and produce the components necessary for fermentation. Yeast in its simplest terms converts the sugar in beer into CO2 and alcohol. Technically, it is an alive fungus, invisible to the naked eye but nevertheless the magical ingredient that makes a beer a beer. Hops give beer its flavour and is sourced from the plant Humulus Lupulus.