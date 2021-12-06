SPENCER: Benefits of mindfulness as we age
Article content
We are all travelling a path of life and no matter what age we are at, we are constantly evolving and expanding and growing … and well, aging.
Advertisement
Article content
My son recently shared with me that his body was feeling the affects of playing university football very differently than when he started playing football several years ago. He is only 24 but nonetheless he is aging.
SPENCER: Benefits of mindfulness as we age Back to video
As we transition from teenagers to young adults, to more seasoned adults, one thing is certain, we all are aging and we all feel different forms of stress. Stress is unavoidable and is experienced at every age. As we travel through life, stress naturally pops up and, sometimes, we need a certain amount of stress to propel us forward into action. Other times, stress can become negative and unhealthy, leaving our body and mind on the receiving end of that negativity.
You have probably heard the saying, “if you don’t use it, you lose it”, and there is a good amount of truth to that. When we don’t use our body (or we overuse our body), muscles shrink and/or hyper-contract and our aches and pains can be amplified.
When we don’t actively look for ways to decrease our mental stress levels, it can bring an imbalance to our nervous system. It can spike our stress hormones, and it can affect our eating (low appetite or voracious appetite) as well as the quality and quantity of our sleep.
For some people the body-mind connection is very interlinked. This means that when we feel emotional or mental stress, we may feel it in our body as the body, mind and heart are always communicating with each other – each of us experiencing this in different ways.
Advertisement
Article content
Think about your first school crush. You decided you liked them because they were cute, nice, funny or whatever. You see them in the hallways, your face flushes, your heart beats faster, your palms get sweaty, and your stomach does flips. A thought created an emotion and the emotion created a visceral, physical response.
Everyday life can do the same. For some folks when life gets busy, even if it’s a good stress (like planning a family gathering) we can clench our teeth, experience back and hip pain, feel tension in our forehead, creating tension headaches. Often called stress headaches, they’re the most common type for adults. We might also feel stress in our digestive system, cardio-vascular system and nervous system.
Having a regular mindfulness practice such as yoga can assist, as there are so many benefits. Here are just a few:
Regular mindfulness practices such as yoga, dramatically affects production of three important hormones related to increased longevity, stress, and enhanced well-being: cortisol, DHEA, and melatonin.
One of the more obvious benefits of yoga is a more flexible and limber body. As we get older, our bodies can stiffen, which begins a negative domino effect where we inevitably suffer the consequences of aches, pains, injury, fatigue, and more.
Yoga encourages retention of our muscle mass. Muscle is lost naturally during the aging process but with a consistent yoga practice, we can also achieve anti-aging benefits by encouraging the body to retain this muscle mass.
Lighten the mental load. Mindfulness has been scientifically proven to decrease stress and increase stress management as we learn to combine mindfulness and awareness in our everyday lives.
Overall health is better! Promotes joint health, relieves back discomfort and stiffness, helps us to sleep better and is good for our body, mind and heart.
If you have any questions about a mindfulness practice for you, please feel free to send an email to kelly@indigolounge.ca.