SPENCER: Benefits of mindfulness as we age

We are all travelling a path of life and no matter what age we are at, we are constantly evolving and expanding and growing … and well, aging.

My son recently shared with me that his body was feeling the affects of playing university football very differently than when he started playing football several years ago. He is only 24 but nonetheless he is aging.

As we transition from teenagers to young adults, to more seasoned adults, one thing is certain, we all are aging and we all feel different forms of stress. Stress is unavoidable and is experienced at every age. As we travel through life, stress naturally pops up and, sometimes, we need a certain amount of stress to propel us forward into action. Other times, stress can become negative and unhealthy, leaving our body and mind on the receiving end of that negativity.

You have probably heard the saying, “if you don’t use it, you lose it”, and there is a good amount of truth to that. When we don’t use our body (or we overuse our body), muscles shrink and/or hyper-contract and our aches and pains can be amplified.

When we don’t actively look for ways to decrease our mental stress levels, it can bring an imbalance to our nervous system. It can spike our stress hormones, and it can affect our eating (low appetite or voracious appetite) as well as the quality and quantity of our sleep.

For some people the body-mind connection is very interlinked. This means that when we feel emotional or mental stress, we may feel it in our body as the body, mind and heart are always communicating with each other – each of us experiencing this in different ways.