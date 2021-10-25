SPENCER: Are you sabotaging your peace?

One evening, an elderly Cherokee brave told his grandson about the battle that goes on inside of people.

He said, “My son, the battle is between the two wolves inside us all. One wolf is anger, jealousy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, fear and superiority.

“The other wolf is joy, peace, love, hope, creativity, serenity, kindness, humility, empathy, generosity, benevolence, truth, compassion and faith.”

The grandson thought about what the old man just told him for a minute and then asked. “Which wolf wins, Grandfather?”

The old Cherokee simply replied, “the one that you feed.”

We have a choice in how we think and feel. In our lives, the more we feed anger, resentment, complaining, blaming energies, the more we support just that.

Wherever we give our attention, that energy expands.

What can start as a small worry, can turn into a deeper fear or even mutate to an obsessive and consuming process of habitual catastrophic thinking. The good news is that the same is true for practicing optimistic hopeful and joyful thoughts. The more we assimilate and feed the wolf of peace, kindness and love, the more those things show up in our lives through feelings, people, events and experiences.

“You’re picky about the car you drive. You’re picky about what you wear. You’re picky about what you put in your mouth. You need to be pickier about what you think and feel.” ­– Ester Hicks-Abraham.

To keep a steady feeling of inner peace, I think we need to first figure out if we are prone to inner peace sabotage.