Side effects of pandemic isolation

Recently, I have noticed I am talking to myself. I have always conversed with myself but only in thought. Now, I seem to talk out loud, encouraging myself during work outs, admonishing myself if I mess up, praising myself if I do something right, all in full voice. I also yell at the TV (referees, umpires, line judges, etc.), congratulate myself if I have served up a good meal, offer suggestions to TV news reporters (they don’t always ask the right questions), have conversations about meal plans or the day’s activities, give opinions to contestants on baking shows and sing, although not well, all in a loud outside voice.

I have not, for the most part, suffered from the seclusion as have many other folks. All in all, it’s been sort of enlightening. I have developed a few new skills, heightened my knowledge about lots of insignificant, dumb stuff, reconnected with some people, formed a rather unique eating pattern and spawned a curious taste in TV programming.

I think I am having an unusual side effect of COVID pandemic isolation/self-quarantining and I wonder if anyone else has had a similar reaction.

It can’t be from the lack of vocal stimulation around me. I hear human voices as I talk on the phone several times a day, visit with neighbours and those walking by. I have had a couple porch visits and a porch lunch already. The TV is on most of the time so there are always people vocalizing and conversing within earshot while I putter.

There must be some logical reason for this absurd behaviour. It doesn’t really bother me but I fear I will continue in the outside world when we are again free to roam and mingle. And now with windows open, some folks may have their suspicions confirmed when they can hear me carry on a conversation with no one.

Have received my first vaccine and it was a simple, organized procedure. Whenever I go to the blood donor clinics held at the community centre I am impressed with the bustling, co-ordinated, village-like setting they set up. The process of bloodletting is smooth and efficient and they give you drinks and goodies.

The vaccine setting at Woodstock is much the same. You enter onto a smooth, gracious assembly line from the guys who make sure it’s your turn, to the folks opening doors and directing you to the various stations, to those who check your paperwork and take you to your booth. Within seconds a friendly, calming medical technician arrives and quickly goes through the check in routine, asking pertinent questions and answering your questions then administering the shot, which I didn’t even feel. You sit for 15 minutes to make sure there are no side effects, they check on you several times and then you go to the check- out station where they tell you when your second shot is scheduled and send you out the door. The whole process took 20 minutes.

They don’t give you drinks or snacks but they do give you a sticker. I gave everyone a giggle as I exited because I still don’t know my left from my right.

