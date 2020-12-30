Seeing everyone again was therapeutic

Article content
We’re locked down again for at least the next few weeks, and it’s beginning to feel like last March all over again. We’re limited to where we can go and what we can do for the next while.
I’m glad I got in a much-needed professional haircut just under the wire and that my Christmas shopping was completed well before the rush. While we ride out this latest lockdown as a means of limiting our exposure to others, we can take solace knowing that it’s winter and being confined inside isn’t the end of the world.
One last hurrah for some safe social interaction came just ahead of the lockdown last week at our company’s annual turkey and ham giveaway. It seems hard to believe, but it marked the first time since March that I had the chance to see any of my co-workers in person. There have been many Zoom meetings and other virtual get-togethers these past several months, but I haven’t even so much as bumped into anyone else by chance in a grocery store, on the street, or anywhere else.