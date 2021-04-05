





Article content Yet another disease is wiping out our trees. Beech bark disease (BBD) is in Southwestern Ontario and has now struck in our area. I remember when the elm disease wiped out the tree-lined streets where I grew up in Windsor, but more recently we’ve seen the ash tree disease has left many tree skeletons at the side of roads and in the bush. Often there is little we can do to help our trees, but with the BBD you can save the trees on your property if you catch it early enough. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saving the beech trees before it's too late Back to video We did not. One reason we bought our home 38 years ago was the trees. I am a confessed tree hugger! I love big old trees and our whole block had a large, canopy of trees, which shaded backyards and houses with fresh cool air, sometimes five to 10 degrees cooler than downtown. The beech trees are very prevalent, perhaps even an old stand of them. Back then I couldn’t identify a beech tree, but was thrilled to discover that the tree looks like an elephant’s leg with smooth bark. Of course, my (then) new last name helped too.

Article content Within a few years I could no longer grow anything but shade plants and bushes, and today water lilies won’t bloom in our small pond. Over the four decades those trees have become magnificent – I can’t even get my arms all the way around them. Our neighbourhood also supports a lot of birds, small mammals, insects, etc. It is so entertaining to watch the activities of all these seed and nut gatherers. Many of the trees in the neighbourhood have green moss on them. One day I thought it was weird that the south side of my ‘hugging beech’ had white spots. Well, those white spots were signs of the infection. It took two to tango, for BBD involves the beech scale insect (Cryptococcus fagisuga), which is an invasive species, and the nectria fungus. Ontario’s Invasive Species Awareness Program website notes: “The disease begins with many scales feeding on beech tree sap while they form a covering of white wooly wax over their body. Once the scales have opened wounds in the bark, the nectria fungus begins to colonize the bark, cambial layer, and sapwood of the tree. This stage of the disease produces cankers sometimes resulting in isolated tarry spots oozing from the bark and/or raised blisters and calluses on the outer bark covering much of the trunk. “Beech bark disease results in severe die-back in mature beech trees, potentially creating a significant threat to wildlife, biodiversity, and sustainable forestry in Ontario. While this new disease poses a significant threat to Ontario’s majestic beech stands, not all beech are killed by the disease, and prevention on individual beech trees is possible.”

Article content If I had known BBD was in town, I could have tried to save them with a soft scrub brush and/or pressure water washer to get that waxy bug. But it is way too late for our two trees, which will be removed in a week or so. Please check your beech trees, as there are preventative measures to keep non-infected trees healthy. To stop it from spreading, don’t transport the wood to another location. Check www.invadingspecies.com/beech-bark-disease/ to learn what to do and report your trees. If you don’t have a computer, call 1-800-563-7711 for more information. Check out the arborists in your area. Please spread the word so we can start saving the trees! One of my favourite trees in Tillsonburg, which I have recommended several times for designating as a historic tree, is a copper beech at the southwest corner of Bear and Broadway. It would be horrible to lose this magnificent tree and the oxygen it provides, especially with all the vehicle pollution on Broadway. lbeechey@rogers.com

