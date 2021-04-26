Sad to watch the funeral of Prince Philip
Article content
It was so sad to watch the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
He and his wife, the Queen of England and Head of The Commonwealth, which includes us, have been around for so long and so shrouded in majesty and mystery they have become an institution, an unshakable, constant force.
Sad to watch the funeral of Prince Philip Back to video
We’ve heard a lot of talk about the line of succession but it was like a far-away fairy tale and not something we really thought about. Those thoughts have now been drawn to the surface with the realization it could be sooner than later. We are forced to think about what might happen, how things will change, how it will affect us?
I am not a monarchist or a royalist but like many of us I find the whole apparatus fascinating. It’s been more like watching movie sequels in real time – The Firm, The Firm II, The Firm-Age of Scandal, The Firm-Love Story, The Firm-Death of an Era…
The Queen has an elevated status due to her longevity, strength, determination, style and unwavering loyalty to duty and country. I appreciated the dedication of Philip, although never quite trusted him. I took sides in the Charles and Diana saga, was horrified at her death and have a serious distaste for Camilla. I felt bad for Fergie. Although I find William to be a great guy, I favour Harry. I know Kate will make a perfect Queen but Meghan is more relatable to me.
Advertisement
Article content
I know all that says more about me than any of them but we all make our determinations, foster our own opinions, based on our perception and our personal experiences.
I love to watch the pageantry just like everyone else. Phillip’s funeral lacking the usual spectacle and flair due to COVID, was solemn and understated, apparently, what the Prince would have wanted. We were all included via TV cameras but no gatherings outside in order to keep everyone safe. Only immediate family was allowed into the service which, I think, also directed to be shorter than what one would expect, was poignant.
The sadness came in from seeing each of them sitting alone, mourning without an arm around the shoulder or to hold on to or even a touch of a hand. This sorrow was not caused by the oft shown picture of The Queen leaning down with only the top of her hat visible since they were all hunched over at that particular time, it was the entire scene which showed all of The Prince’s loved ones, his family, separated from him and each other.
It just reminded me of the thousands and thousands of people who have died during the pandemic who did so alone or with only strangers for comfort, the families not allowed to be with them talking of love and peace. How many more will dies this way? It saddens me to think this could happen to any of us right now. We could leave this world alone, separated from those we love with no hand to hold.
The longer it takes for everyone to do what is required, the longer we will have to live in this mess with that possibility heavy on our minds.
twocentsworth40@gmail.com