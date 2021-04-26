Article content

It was so sad to watch the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He and his wife, the Queen of England and Head of The Commonwealth, which includes us, have been around for so long and so shrouded in majesty and mystery they have become an institution, an unshakable, constant force.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sad to watch the funeral of Prince Philip Back to video

We’ve heard a lot of talk about the line of succession but it was like a far-away fairy tale and not something we really thought about. Those thoughts have now been drawn to the surface with the realization it could be sooner than later. We are forced to think about what might happen, how things will change, how it will affect us?

I am not a monarchist or a royalist but like many of us I find the whole apparatus fascinating. It’s been more like watching movie sequels in real time – The Firm, The Firm II, The Firm-Age of Scandal, The Firm-Love Story, The Firm-Death of an Era…

The Queen has an elevated status due to her longevity, strength, determination, style and unwavering loyalty to duty and country. I appreciated the dedication of Philip, although never quite trusted him. I took sides in the Charles and Diana saga, was horrified at her death and have a serious distaste for Camilla. I felt bad for Fergie. Although I find William to be a great guy, I favour Harry. I know Kate will make a perfect Queen but Meghan is more relatable to me.