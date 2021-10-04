Sad to see Jays’ incredible run come to an end

As I write this, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing their final game of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles. Whether it’s been the Jays’ exploits this season or whether it’s been COVID that’s left me with fewer things to do, I’ve been watching more baseball on television this year than I have since the mid-1990s.

There was a time when I couldn’t get enough of baseball. From about the mid-1970s onward, I watched as many games as I could until a succession of things related to the game left a sour taste in my mouth to the point where I almost stopped watching baseball entirely.

First was the abrupt cancellation of the 1994 season due to a labour dispute among the players.

Then came the steroids scandal some years later in which some preposterous numbers were posted among homerun hitters.

Finally, it was the start of interleague play during the regular season which, in my opinion, was an affront to the sanctity of the game.

I still followed the game during these events, but chose to watch other shows on television.

This year has been different. It was probably out of curiosity that I started to watch Blue Jays games from the outset of the season, knowing that COVID forced them to play their “home” games in Dunedin, Fla.

Then, it was onto Buffalo before the team was finally allowed to return to their rightful home in Toronto. They’re probably the only team in the history of the sport to play their home games in three different cities within one season.

Forced to comply with the realities of COVID, the Blue Jays played their initial home games at their spring training facility where the visiting team was often the fans’ favourite. Even in Buffalo, the Jays’ weren’t necessarily the fans’ choice, especially when the Yankees were in town. In spite of such adversity, the Blue Jays posted a season for the ages, with exciting individual performances, big homerun numbers and a chance to play in the post-season. All of this even resulted in my wife becoming an overnight baseball fan.