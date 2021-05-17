





ROBINET: Pandemic not all bad news

I don't know about you, but the longer this pandemic stretches on, the further removed I find myself becoming from life pre-COVID 19 (PC19). Even though it's just been a year, plus 10 weeks by my unscientific count, it seems like a lifetime ago that we were able to go about our lives unencumbered by masks, the concept of social distancing and worries about the virus itself. But, if they can agree on nothing else, at least both our federal and provincial leaders are telling us the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brighter. Unfortunately, not brightly enough for me to avoid yet another 'COVID cut.' After the last disastrous haircut I gave myself sometime back, I had vowed never to do it again, but it had been a while since the last professional trim and with the current stay-at-home order extended for another couple of weeks, I decided I just couldn't take it anymore! Having been blessed/cursed with quite a thick head of hair, I can only go so long without having to thin the herd so to speak.

Article content So, last night, I gathered all the tools of the trade – scissors and some paper towels to drop the offending locks onto – and set to work. I’m pleased to report that this haircut didn’t turn out half bad! Of course, I’ve had lots of experience over the course of this pandemic as this was the eighth or ninth time I’ve done this. I’m not sure what happened the previous time – perhaps I’d gotten a little cocky – but I took my time and used the guiding principle of trying to ensure that each chunk of hair was cut to the same length (more or less). And if I do say so myself, this is my best work ever (at least from the front and as far as the back goes, I don’t have to look at it so…). So, there’s one new life skill I have learned as a result of the pandemic. I’ve also recently discovered a new and unexpected level of patience for things like getting stuck at the train tracks. Back in the ol’ PC19 days, the sight of the wigwags coming down and the sound of the clanging bells were more than enough to ruin my mood, but now I view these events much as I would a live stage show. I’m more than happy to sit in my car and watch the cars rumble by, admiring the graffiti and thinking about all the distant places these ‘iron horses’ are thundering off to. And, I’m almost sad as the barriers lift and I’m now free to go home, again. And of course, like many of us, I continue to devote myself to a variety of tasks designed to eliminate some of the monotony of the day-to-day. For the first time ever, I started growing seedlings indoors, because why should the nurseries have all the fun?

Article content Sadly, my most successful effort – a bean plant that was about eight inches high when I finally deemed it warm enough to plant outside – was taken down by a squirrel or other backyard rodent, along with a cauliflower plant (that I did not grow from seed), that was literally ripped out of the garden. I have since stolen an idea from a Facebook friend and the entire raised garden bed is now surrounded by plastic cutlery – kind of a medieval ‘forktress’ – so we’ll see if that’s enough to save the rest of the produce in progress. Digging up weeds and planting new gardens has also been an adventure of sorts as every now and again I’ll uncover something cool, like a shard of pottery, a piece of an old bottle, a glass marble and other bits of detritus that speak to the previous inhabitants of our patch of ground. I even uncovered a short ‘path to nowhere’ consisting of half a dozen paving stones that had long been covered in grass. On the downside, I’ve also had a couple of close encounters of the nasty kind – a huge snake which I’ve now come across twice and a gigantic spider than materialized right in front of me on a table as I was trying to enjoy a few minutes of quiet reading time. In those moments, I remember what my dad used to tell me, but I’m not entirely convinced they really are more scared of me than I am of them! I’ve also invented a new game for myself called, ‘do I really need to go out today?’ It’s actually more of a personal challenge related to using up food around the house than a game and the rules are pretty simple. Each challenge is aimed at clearing cupboard space. Eg. I’ve run out of bread, but I have two boxes of crackers that are nearing their expiration date. And it’s crackers for the win! Apparently when there’s not a lot going on in your life, it’s the little things that matter… I’m feeling optimistic that we’ll have a good summer even if the next couple of weeks and the Victoria Day weekend aren’t what we were hoping for, but, Canada Day isn’t too far away, so fingers crossed. Stay well and keep busy my friends!

