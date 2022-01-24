ROBINET: ‘Overtowered’ at the Point

Until this past Saturday, it had been years – actually decades – since I’d been to Point Pelee.

I’m not sure why we haven’t made that trek since the boys were young, but it might have had something to do with the fact that my geographically challenged mind thought it was a lot further away than it actually is.

But, early last week, I thought it would be nice to take one of the world’s busiest bundles of energy there, in the form of my great-nephew Kamron, who has just turned five.

Knowing that it was going to be cold, and the ongoing reminder from Donald that, “it’s going to be a lot colder and windier at the Point,” we made sure that we had plenty of warm weather attire, which included snow pants for both he and Kamron.

I, who also own a pair of snow pants as a result of last winter’s outdoor activities, opted not to take them, partly out of fashion concerns and partly because they’re actually too long and I figured not the best things to be wandering around in.

Big mistake.

After loading up the car with all our cold weather gear and a picnic lunch, I wrangled Kamron into his car seat and managed to crunch him into it – no easy feat since he had his snow pants on, but what is life without struggle?

We had not even left Chatham, when the first, “are we almost there yet?” echoed from the back seat.

By the time we arrived in Leamington, Kamron was “so, so hungry,” that we ended up stopping in a parking lot where we ‘enjoyed’ our picnic in the car.

By then, we weren’t that far from Point Pelee (much to my surprise!) and the wind was literally howling outside the car.