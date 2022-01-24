ROBINET: ‘Overtowered’ at the Point
Until this past Saturday, it had been years – actually decades – since I’d been to Point Pelee.
I’m not sure why we haven’t made that trek since the boys were young, but it might have had something to do with the fact that my geographically challenged mind thought it was a lot further away than it actually is.
But, early last week, I thought it would be nice to take one of the world’s busiest bundles of energy there, in the form of my great-nephew Kamron, who has just turned five.
Knowing that it was going to be cold, and the ongoing reminder from Donald that, “it’s going to be a lot colder and windier at the Point,” we made sure that we had plenty of warm weather attire, which included snow pants for both he and Kamron.
I, who also own a pair of snow pants as a result of last winter’s outdoor activities, opted not to take them, partly out of fashion concerns and partly because they’re actually too long and I figured not the best things to be wandering around in.
Big mistake.
After loading up the car with all our cold weather gear and a picnic lunch, I wrangled Kamron into his car seat and managed to crunch him into it – no easy feat since he had his snow pants on, but what is life without struggle?
We had not even left Chatham, when the first, “are we almost there yet?” echoed from the back seat.
By the time we arrived in Leamington, Kamron was “so, so hungry,” that we ended up stopping in a parking lot where we ‘enjoyed’ our picnic in the car.
By then, we weren’t that far from Point Pelee (much to my surprise!) and the wind was literally howling outside the car.
I felt badly for the poor girl collecting money at the entrance to Point Pelee National Park as she was literally shivering as she took our $12.50 family fee and handed us a map of the park.
I knew it had been a while since I’d been there, as I had completely forgotten how big the place is. I’d actually only ever been there once or twice, and it was most definitely not in the winter.
Kamron: “Are we there yet?”
Me: “Yes, we’re here.”
Kamron: “Why are we not stopping the car?”
Me: “We’re going a bit further.”
One minute later.
Kamron: “Are we stopping the car now?”
Me: “You’ll know when it stops.”
We decided to drive all the way down to the end, then come back after that to do the boardwalk.
Despite the sub-zero temperatures of the day and the winds whipping around, the park was relatively busy.
As we pulled into a parking spot, I was horrified to see something that definitely had not been there the last time I was, and I hoped Kamron wouldn’t notice it.
“Hey look!” he shrieked. “A tower! Can we go up there?!”
I rued the day I first convinced Kamron to climb up the tower at McGeachy Pond.
I sighed.
“Okay, just come and get all your stuff on.”
Three hats, two pairs of snow pants, six mittens, two scarves, four jackets and one insulated vest later and the three of us were heading towards the behemoth that is the tower near the tip of Point Pelee.
Naturally, Kamron rushed up flight after flight of steps effortlessly, trailed by Donald and then myself, who took a more measured approach to the climb, and – in that moment at least – was grateful not to be bogged down by snow pants.
It was well worth the climb up as the view is amazing from the top, and on that day you could see water on one side of the point and ice on the other.
Kamron declared being at the top to be, “a little bit fun, but a little bit scary.”
From there, we headed down the trail to the point at a relatively slow pace thanks to Kamron’s insistence on walking/crawling/falling along the icy side of the trail, despite the fact that there was a much safer/easier section of trail right beside it.
We eventually made it to the end, by which time I was increasingly sorry I hadn’t opted for the snow pants, as my legs were now like blocks of ice.
Then it was back to the car to go back to the boardwalk, where Kamron was excited to find another tower. Oh joy…
Luckily that tower was a lot smaller than the other one so we were up and down in no time.
By the time we had done the boardwalk circuit , we were all exhausted, even Kamron, who was so tired he forgot to keep asking if we were there yet. There’s definitely something to be said for climbing two towers in one day.
Stay well and stay warm my friends!