Release and reset into 2022
In numerology, 2021 is the No. 5, signifying 2021 as a year of change and creativity. And certainly, a lot has changed.
My friend and I were joking a bit about how at the beginning of 2020 we washed down our groceries and the world stood still, we were not even allowed to walk in public or on beaches. The pandemic was so new and unknown, the rules and regulations were just that, super strict.
A lot changed since then including millions of people sick and billions of people vaccinated and varied regulations as the research was studied.
Change is a very creative energy and when things shift and change, we have few options. One option is to get creative. We may be forced to think differently, bigger and outside the box.
While these past couple of years have been historically challenging for everyone and I am certain on some levels we all have a pandemic nervous system that is continually challenged and responding to the ups and downs of the unknown, truth, fear and hope, we can always find something good.
I invite you as we head into a new year, by examining 2021 and where you have changed and grown, and in what ways have you expanded and rose to the occasion of change, in a creative and evolving way?
While we reflect on areas of expansion, I think it is safe to say there everyone is ‘done’ with this pandemic. We are all fatigued and struggling with the length. There is a clash of different energy dynamics, and we may see it manifesting as rebellion, revolution, change to traditional structures, or the breakdown of the old.
Personally, this might show up in our lives as an opportunity to break free from things that have kept us feeling held back. We may notice a stronger desire to innovate, to do things differently, and to find new roads to travel.
Is your grasp on your belief creating ease and peace when you go within, or are you holding tightly to thoughts that are of unease and swayed by others or the external world?
When we mindfully examine what is, as presents in this very moment, and when something is no longer serving our greater good or the ways we have been doing things are not helpful to bring feelings of ease, perhaps we need to change or pivot rather than keeping the status quo.
Old thoughts and beliefs that we have held about ourselves or our world may start to crumble and dissipate and as we allow old thoughts and patterns to fall away, we may find ourselves being more curious and open-minded, or finding better routine and balanced structure in our lives and be more open and inviting to spontaneity and creativity.
When we can’t change the external environment, we must go within.
According to numerology, the year 2022 includes three vibrations of No. 2, magnifying their energies, as well as influences from the zero in magnifying all their influences. No. 2 vibrates duality, balance and adaptability, faith and trust, cooperation and diplomacy. The number also represents love, family, and partnerships.
Venus is one of the brightest stars in our night sky. Venus Retrograde came close to the sun on Dec. 19 and it usually only happens every 18 months, so it is a rare energy. It is an energy of matters of the heart and asks us to examine, release and heal the hurts of the heart and our relationships.
As we move into this energy over the next month, we may want to consider and challenge ourselves to think about our interactions, relations and how we are choosing to show up.
The energies in the air, as we end one year and start another, are under the veil of Venus and may show up for all of us differently, but the root is the same.
We are all being invited and even challenged to be more mindful of our relationships and interactions, to appreciate more, to open our hearts, find a greater love, and to deepen and strengthen our relationships, not just with others but with money and the things that we value.
(If you would like to join me for a free online RESET and RELEASE gentle yoga and meditation on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. please join us on our Facebook page, Indigo Lounge Wellness Centre & Eatery. All are welcome.)