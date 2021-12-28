Release and reset into 2022

In numerology, 2021 is the No. 5, signifying 2021 as a year of change and creativity. And certainly, a lot has changed.

My friend and I were joking a bit about how at the beginning of 2020 we washed down our groceries and the world stood still, we were not even allowed to walk in public or on beaches. The pandemic was so new and unknown, the rules and regulations were just that, super strict.

A lot changed since then including millions of people sick and billions of people vaccinated and varied regulations as the research was studied.

Change is a very creative energy and when things shift and change, we have few options. One option is to get creative. We may be forced to think differently, bigger and outside the box.

While these past couple of years have been historically challenging for everyone and I am certain on some levels we all have a pandemic nervous system that is continually challenged and responding to the ups and downs of the unknown, truth, fear and hope, we can always find something good.

I invite you as we head into a new year, by examining 2021 and where you have changed and grown, and in what ways have you expanded and rose to the occasion of change, in a creative and evolving way?

While we reflect on areas of expansion, I think it is safe to say there everyone is ‘done’ with this pandemic. We are all fatigued and struggling with the length. There is a clash of different energy dynamics, and we may see it manifesting as rebellion, revolution, change to traditional structures, or the breakdown of the old.

Personally, this might show up in our lives as an opportunity to break free from things that have kept us feeling held back. We may notice a stronger desire to innovate, to do things differently, and to find new roads to travel.