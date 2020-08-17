The new moon on Aug. 19 is a reminder of the cycle of life. All things in constant growth. All of life, in an ebb and flow. Cycles of regrowth, renewal and restoration happening all the time.

The following is an exert from my book, 28-day Mindfulness Journal: “As the lunar cycle renews itself every 28 days with a new moon, the opportunity arises to renew and replenish what is important to us, while giving gratitude for what we have manifested.”

The time on and around the new moon offers a powerful opportunity for you to align with a clear vision of your path, to set intentions, and to step into positive new beginnings.

The new moon is the birthing cycle of the various lunar phases. It can provide you with a reminder to bring clarity and focus for attracting your heartfelt desires. It is an optimal time for planning and seeding your intentions. Like all seedlings, there needs a period of gestation. Our intentions seem dormant and just sitting in the dark, but they are not. They are growing and expanding before they break through the soil and reach for the sunlight.

The dark side of the moon, with its mysterious unseen forces, offers a nurturing environment where our intentions can establish roots before their miraculous manifestations begin to sprout and reach out to the stars.

To set your new moon intentions in motion or replenishing and expand the energy of your existing dreams, allow yourself the contingency and fortuity by visiting your desires, dreams and goals each new lunar cycle.

Everything that has ever been lived, everything that has ever been written down or documented, has been vibration first. Everything has been conjured in vibration through your thoughts and desires first before it manifests. Think about the car you drive, the house you bought, the partner or job you have. They were all thought-desires first.

Plant the seed of intentions, goals, visions and dreams. Then, have faith. Just as we don’t dig up a seed that we have planted in the dirt to see if its still there and growing, we instead trust the seed will turn to seedling, to sprout into the light and manifest into a full-grown plant.

So, make a list of what you want and plant the seeds of desires in the darkness of the new moon and trust in the process of growth and cycles.

