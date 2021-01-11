Article content
Will Ontario follow Quebec’s lead and impose a province-wide curfew in hopes of curtailing the spread of COVID-19?
The controversial measure, which went into effect in Quebec on Saturday, is designed to force people to stay home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., thereby minimizing – or eliminating – the possibility of further social interaction for more than a third of the day. In theory, the strategy is intended to slow down the avalanche of positive cases.
Ontario curfew has some shortcomings, and what if it failed? Back to video
As well intentioned as it might be, a curfew has its shortcomings. Not everyone works a nine-to-five job. There are many people who are either leaving for work between those hours or have just finished for the day. Are these people going to pulled over by police as they drive home from work at 10 p.m. and have to explain why they’re out and about at that hour?
My wife works an overnight shift and depends on me to drop her off for 10 p.m. each night. I certainly don’t want to be pulled over every evening and have to explain why I’m not at home. And if the police start to get ticket-happy after a while, they might not even want to hear why I’m on the road so late.