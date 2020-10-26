‘Once in a blue moon’ is a popular expression that has been used for many a year, and which means extremely seldom, an unlimited time, a rarely recurring period.

The ‘blue moon’ expression with the ‘non-existent’ meaning is old and dates back to medieval England. Work by William Barlow, the Bishop of Chichester mentions it in 1528.

The phrase once in a blue moon is a development from an earlier expression, once in a moon, meaning once a month. It is used to describe the ‘blue moon’ occurrence happening this week.

Since 1819, The Maine Farmers’ Almanac has listed the dates of forthcoming blue moons. The compilers of the almanac had their own definition of what blue moons are. This derives from the fact that lunar and calendar months aren’t quite the same and that some years have 13 full moons. This means sometimes we get two full moons in one calendar month.

Two full moons in a month occurs approximately every three years. The second full moon in a month is the blue moon.

This blue moon is Saturday, Oct. 31, so this is a Halloween Full Blue Moon! (Cue the haunted music!)

The blue moon October 2020 astrology is rare and powerful for other reasons.

The second Full Moon or Blue Moon of October falls in the sign of Taurus. Having two Full Moons within the same calendar month indicates an overall theme of release, and it seems there is a lot unraveling under the power of this Blue Moon.

Some astrologers say the impulsive and unpredictable Oct. 31 full moon has consequences for our neighbouring country’s election with increased risk of delays, frustration, and disagreement and possibility of civil unrest and rebellion are possible.

This may show up in your personal life. It could bring sudden change and stir negative thinking, unrest, restlessness, frustration and disagreement.

Thankfully, astrologers believe this energy also offers the patience to deal with these challenges. Patience will allow you opportunity amid the uncertainty.

Be mindful of the energies and their effects on you. Breathe in patience and keep yourself grounded and centred during the Full Blue Moon as you release the obstacles, frustrations and restlessness of cosmic energies. Discover personal growth from mindfully understanding more of yourself. Focus on maintaining awareness of how you feel in your body, mind and heart. Deep breaths and keep grounded and know this energy is shaking us to awaken us.

