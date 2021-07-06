Article content

Wandering through a spring forest, bird songs, gathering and eating what we grow, the sweet smell of the earth after a promising spring rain, new born foals frolicking in the meadow, a fortifying summer shower, the glorious fall splendor, the purity and honesty of winter offer solace, hope and healing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nature is wondrous Back to video

To quiet our lives, taking time to notice, feel, listen, smell and taste as we intertwine with nature is indeed a miraculous and exquisite gift. We, as humans, can learn so much and be inspired by what nature offers each day.

Years ago, I watched a mother robin teach her offspring to fly. To see the care, patience, attention and time she willing gave until her baby finally took wing, was inspirational. I also have seen a watchful parent standing guard as the bunnies cavorted in the clover of my back yard.

Nature can also be very sad, cruel, dangerous and heartbreaking. A friend recently talked about watching a mother bird mourning her dead brood after a storm tore the nest apart. She said she knew the mother was grieving.

I was made aware of the brutality a while back. I heard a loud and varied screeching of birds in my back yard so I went out onto the deck to see what was going on. I observed a large number of birds flying wildly into and out of the top of a cedar tree. There were wrens, sparrows, blue jays, robins, cardinals and other smaller birds I didn’t recognize. They were all screaming and ferociously dive bombing the tree. I realized what was happening when I saw a big black bird, twice the size of even the biggest blue jay, fly out of the tree and quickly dart over the house with something dangling from its beak. A posse of all the other birds continued the attack and made chase. It is a sad but necessary part of nature we don’t like to think about.