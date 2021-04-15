Lockdown does not mean locked-in
Article content
Stress was piling up from life and lockdown this past weekend, so my partner and I went for a long drive.
We are knee deep in renovations which has caused us to only really be able to spend time in certain rooms in our house. The walls were closing in. Thankfully, the weather was sunny and warm. In the first few minutes of driving in the country, the stress levels started to dissipate. The wide-open fields were a view welcomed.
Lockdown does not mean locked-in Back to video
Our first stop was the lake. The beach is always our go to place. The connection with the four elements (earth, wind, fire and water) is a soothing remedy for any situation.
After, skipping stones, collecting some cool rocks and breathing in the atmosphere, we headed for a country drive. We drove past a Bison farm and decided to do a U-turn and check them out. So interesting looking.
Why is spending nature so good for us?
Quick answer… nature heals.
Author Richard Louv discusses the powerful healing from nature or lack of when discussing ‘Nature-Deficit Disorder’ in his famous book ‘Last Child In The Woods.’
Advertisement
Article content
According to Louv, nature-deficit disorder is not the presence of an anomaly in the brain; it is the loss of connection of humans to their natural environment. Staying close to nature improves physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It makes us feel alive from the inside, and we should not compromise it for recent developments like urbanization, technology, or social media.
A 2008 study by Berman, Jonides and Kaplan, found that nature helps emotional regulation and improves memory functions. The study showed the difference in the cognitive benefits of nature found that subjects who took a nature walk did better on a memory test than the subjects who walked down the urban streets.
Another investigation in 2016 revealed that being outdoors reduces stress by lowering the stress hormone cortisol, also known as our stress hormone. According to a study from the University of Michigan, group nature walks are linked to enhanced mental health and positivity, as well as significantly lower levels of depression and feelings of stress.
In fact, many studies have shown that time in nature and outdoor activities can build attention and focus and evidence that indicates strong environmental connections to be related to better performance, heightened concentration, and reduced chances of developing Attention Deficit Disorder.
Plus, we can put down the electronic devices and turn off the news for a little media break, and increase problem-solving skills and improve creative abilities.
Advertisement
Article content
The latest get-healthy pill isn’t found it in your medicine cabinet – it’s in your in nature! Researchers at Tokyo’s Nippon Medical School found that women who spent six hours in the woods over the course of two days had an increase in virus and tumor-fighting white blood cells, and the boost lasted at least seven days afterwards.
Can’t get outside? Visualization of being in nature has also shown to reap the positive brain-boosting effects on our health. According to a study in the Korean Journal of Radiology, people who were shown pictures of scenic, natural landscapes had heightened activity in areas of the brain associated with recall of happy memories compared to people shown urban landscapes. So put some outdoor shots at your desk or set them as your monitor background for some help in a pinch.
Lockdown does not need to be lock-in. Use nature as a mindful way to be healthier and happier.