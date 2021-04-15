Lockdown does not mean locked-in

Article content

Stress was piling up from life and lockdown this past weekend, so my partner and I went for a long drive.

We are knee deep in renovations which has caused us to only really be able to spend time in certain rooms in our house. The walls were closing in. Thankfully, the weather was sunny and warm. In the first few minutes of driving in the country, the stress levels started to dissipate. The wide-open fields were a view welcomed.

Our first stop was the lake. The beach is always our go to place. The connection with the four elements (earth, wind, fire and water) is a soothing remedy for any situation.

After, skipping stones, collecting some cool rocks and breathing in the atmosphere, we headed for a country drive. We drove past a Bison farm and decided to do a U-turn and check them out. So interesting looking.

Why is spending nature so good for us?

Quick answer… nature heals.

Author Richard Louv discusses the powerful healing from nature or lack of when discussing ‘Nature-Deficit Disorder’ in his famous book ‘Last Child In The Woods.’