LETTER: ‘I am afraid of what our society has turned into’

It has been a rough two years. Everyone has had their own COVID experience that is unique. What makes it unique? Their life experience. Life experience is as individual as the individual themselves.

People’s history determines how they cope and perceive current events. It’s personal and no one else’s business. For some outside person to invalidate someone’s experience when they haven’t walked in the same shoes is judgmental and perhaps worse. And to assume everyone who has made a certain decision are all doing it for the same reason is short-sighted.

It’s not my job to determine whether someone can wear a mask or not, get vaccinated or not, can run 10 km or not, or do anything that I can or cannot do. We are so far gone that we have lost compassion and respect for other people’s experiences. It doesn’t do anyone justice. Just because experiences or feelings differ from person to person does not invalidate them.

Our government and media would have you believe that people who choose differently are racists and misogynists. I am so embarrassed that our Prime Minister is speaking this way about an identifiable population. To me that’s hate speech. Don Cherry was fired for much less and got much more press attention. If the Prime Minister was speaking about an ethnic group the reaction would have been different.

The bigger issue is the lack of trust in government. While we are fighting amongst ourselves over who is following the rules or not, our government has gotten our country so far in debt that my great-great-grandchildren will still be paying it back.

We have elected representatives. They are not leaders or officials. We pay their salaries and it is our job to hold them to account. Pretty hard to do when they have been avoiding work due to the pandemic.