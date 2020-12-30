Article content

The wish and cheer is “Happy New Year” so let’s not start 2021 being sullen, angry or defiant.

More importantly let’s not start the New Year being reckless. Please follow all the proper procedures – no big parties, wear a mask, keep six or more feet apart, wash your hands and/or disinfect frequently, don’t share food or drink from anyone else’s container, no hugging or kissing unless you live together. It may not be as much fun but it can save a life. No one wants to end up in hospital to start off 2021 or lose a family member or friend because they didn’t follow medical advice.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Let’s uplift, support each other Back to video

I’m hands on, a hugger, so the distancing is really hard and I know it’s uncomfortable to wear a mask. I find them hot and as soon as I put it on my nose starts running which is really gross. I don one whenever I leave the house.

When you look around everyone seems so miserable. I think it’s because our smiles are covered. We need transparent masks or learn how to “smyze” – smile with your eyes. I am forever saying, “I’m smiling under here!” when I meet people. I don’t say anything when I stick my tongue out.