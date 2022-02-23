This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A very old phrase has been resurrected lately describing our feelings over the extreme social disruptions surrounding us: The world is ‘going to hell in a handbasket!’

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Let’s get out of the basket Back to video Its origin is unknown, but one explanation to the phrase is that a criminal, who would of course be going to hell, when they were beheaded, the head fell into a hand basket. The oldest reference I could find is from the paper/journal Weekly Pacquet of Advice from Rome (June 23, 1682), “and the Devil fetch me to Hell in a hand basket, if I might have my will, there should not be one Fanatical Dog left alive in the three Kingdoms.” So, how do we get out of the basket today? Let’s go back into history again for simple sage advice which was passed from generation to generation for thousands of years, and was still practised when our elders were growing up, yet somehow in the last 70 years or so have slowly disappeared. Please ponder the following questions and thoughts. Some deal with selfishness, when you put your wants before the welfare of others. Everyone is selfish at times, hey, we are human, but when our selfishness, under any label, causes harm or pain, to even one person, it is time to think about what we are doing. Other thoughts or questions are about behaviours that are still very wrong to do. I hope writing this might get a few readers to think about what is happening now and by each of us doing the right thing we can get ourselves and the world back to some semblance of normal. Do you look at what others have and ‘need’ to have it too? Maybe the latest cell phone, car, clothes, home or lifestyle? Are you jealous of the person who can afford it?

Article content Do you tell any kind of lies? (Note, there is only one kind of lie.) It is so easy to do, and we all know too often they backfire, harming ourselves and others. Do you take things that are not yours? Without permission and with no intention of taking it back? Like stealing the office pens or stamps? Have you ever cheated on your partner or spouse? Those who have know the devastation this causes to everyone around. Do you or did you disrespect your parents? Do you give them the attention, love and time they deserve? Have you ever murdered someone or seriously thought about it? Do you set aside time at least once a week to be with your family sharing what is important in life, providing stability, encouragement, purpose, love, and happiness? Do you curse? There are two types of cursing. One is ‘uttering offensive words in anger or annoyance.’ Really, did cursing the broken lawn mower fix anything? The second is ‘a solemn utterance intended to invoke a supernatural power to inflict harm or punishment on someone or something.’ This is actually a prayer to that power you named. Do you call upon Jesus Christ or God to damn someone to go to hell? What if THEY listened and did what you asked? That is an interesting thought, eh? If you use foul language to shock people or just because others do it, the only person you may be impressing is yourself, but you are also showing your lack of couth and education. Who or what is your idol? Is there someone you emulate? Do they deserve your adoration? Is your idol money? Power? Can you control their lure?

Article content Who or what do you love above anything else? Money? Drugs? From whom do you get approval in your life? Who guides you? Whom or what do you worship? When you need help, who do you call upon? Yes, I based the above from the Big ‘10’. The original 10 are not ideas but actually commands that come in a reversed order. Amazing as we learn more about the Ten Commandments, all can be encompassed in just two commands, which if followed to the fullest by everyone can actually give every person and the world peace. You shall love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. (This is based on the love He has for you.) And the second is like unto it, You shall love thy neighbour as yourself. Think about it. Let’s get out of the basket.

