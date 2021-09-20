LASSAM: Growing pumpkins, squash and gourds
Most gardeners include pumpkins, squash and ornamental gourds in their planting. They do need a large space and water readily available. It is best to plan at the edge of your vegetable patch or beside a fence.
These rather large vegetables are known as the cucurbits or Cucurbitaceae. Archaeological investigation has traced them back 8,000 years in Mexico and Chile. They are native to North America, but found worldwide now as part of all food.
Cucumber, zucchini, melon, cantaloupe and ornamental gourds all belong to the same family.
To grow any of these, the temperature of the soil is important as the gourds are warm weather lovers. The soil must be at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Seeds can be started indoors but are best crown in peat pots as they do not like their roots disturbed.
The direct planting patch will need to be enriched with compost. When it is warm enough make hills/mounds well-spaced apart and put thee to four seeds in each one. They will germinate quickly if kept well watered. At this point you may need to pull out the poorer ones. Remember they need space. If you are going to use trellis, now is the time to set it up. Companion planting is a way to deter any bugs – such plants include marigolds and nasturtium.
They will quickly get leaves that are large and prickly stems where the vegetable will form. They will need to be checked regularly for mildew. The flowers will be bright yellow or orange and will only last one day. Flowers with long stems are male and the ones with a small bulge at the bottom of the stem are the female and the actual vegetable/fruit. They need watering and fertilising frequently but try to avoid the leaves. When melons and cantaloupe are almost ripe use less water, it will make them sweeter.
All cucurbits are prone to wilt and downy mildew although there are some hybrids that are less susceptible. Pests are vine borer beetle, yellow spotted beetle, aphids and spider mites which can be kept to a minimum using neem oil and insecticidal soap. Aeriation is the key to growing good crops.
There are many names of pumpkins – Igor, Grizzly Bear, Autumn Crown and Turks Turban, to name a few. They come in various colors and shapes.
Squash – Butternut, Hubbard, Patty Pan, Acorn and Blue Ballet are a few of the winter ones. Spaghetti squash and zucchini are for summer use and best cut when still small.
For some ‘fun reading’ check out www.johnnysseeds.com where you will see many comical and unusual names.
Storage is simple for squash. When the skin is hard and the end has dropped its flower, cut with some stem and let dry completely. Pack away in a cool place for winter use.
Squash and pumpkin are the common vegetables for cooking. They can be used in soups, stews, chili, pies, muffins and cookies. The seeds can be roasted and seasoned the same as popcorn any time of year. Try sweet pickling pumpkin for Thanksgiving and keep many of them from filling the landfill.
The cucurbits family of fruit and vegetables play an important role in our diet year-round and are very versatile which is perhaps why we grow most of them in our gardens. In winter they are a staple in most homes.
Let’s not forget that the pumpkin is a sign of the fall season and used in home decorating when children enjoy carving pumpkins for Halloween.
The Tillsonburg Horticultural Society has started to plan a ‘new norm’ with ideas for meetings coming. Check out Facebook Tillsonburghorticultural and the website www.tillsonburghorticural.ca for updates.
Stay well, stay safe.