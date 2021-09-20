Most gardeners include pumpkins, squash and ornamental gourds in their planting. They do need a large space and water readily available. It is best to plan at the edge of your vegetable patch or beside a fence.

Article content

These rather large vegetables are known as the cucurbits or Cucurbitaceae. Archaeological investigation has traced them back 8,000 years in Mexico and Chile. They are native to North America, but found worldwide now as part of all food.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. LASSAM: Growing pumpkins, squash and gourds Back to video

Cucumber, zucchini, melon, cantaloupe and ornamental gourds all belong to the same family.

To grow any of these, the temperature of the soil is important as the gourds are warm weather lovers. The soil must be at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Seeds can be started indoors but are best crown in peat pots as they do not like their roots disturbed.

The direct planting patch will need to be enriched with compost. When it is warm enough make hills/mounds well-spaced apart and put thee to four seeds in each one. They will germinate quickly if kept well watered. At this point you may need to pull out the poorer ones. Remember they need space. If you are going to use trellis, now is the time to set it up. Companion planting is a way to deter any bugs – such plants include marigolds and nasturtium.

They will quickly get leaves that are large and prickly stems where the vegetable will form. They will need to be checked regularly for mildew. The flowers will be bright yellow or orange and will only last one day. Flowers with long stems are male and the ones with a small bulge at the bottom of the stem are the female and the actual vegetable/fruit. They need watering and fertilising frequently but try to avoid the leaves. When melons and cantaloupe are almost ripe use less water, it will make them sweeter.